Microsoft’s Voluntary Retirement plan explained: Who can opt in?

Microsoft is making a move that it hasn’t really tried at this scale before. The tech giant is now offering a voluntary retirement or buyout program to a section of its workforce in the US and naturally, it has raised a few questions already. What exactly is going on here? And why now? Also Read: Meta’s next layoff round to impact 8,000 jobs: Why tech firms are downsizing

First of all, let’s understand the voluntary retirement program. As per a report by Bloomberg, Microsoft is offering a one-time voluntary exit option to eligible employees. This isn’t a forced layoff, but more of a “you can choose to step away” kind of approach. According to the reports, around 7% of the company’s US workforce could be eligible for Microsoft’s Voluntary Retirement program. That roughly translates to thousands of employees, considering Microsoft has over 125,000 workers in the US alone. Also Read: Who is Daniel Shapero? The new CEO of LinkedIn

Who can apply for Microsoft’s Voluntary Retirement?

To qualify, employees need to meet a specific condition – their age plus years of service at Microsoft should add up to 70 or more. However, some roles, including certain senior and sales-linked positions, are not part of this program, Bloomberg added. What’s the idea behind this program is to let employees have control over their exits instead of sudden layoffs. Also Read: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now more affordable in India after price drop

So, they are not basically laying off but basically asking the employees to leave by their own choice.

Tech layoffs in 2026

But the timing is interesting. This comes at a time when most of the big tech companies are spending heavily on AI. From building data centres to expanding cloud infrastructure, the costs are going up quickly. At the same time, companies are trying to balance that spending by managing workforce costs. How? With layoffs. Meta is reportedly set to lay off 8,000 jobs in May 2026. Not just that, there have been more than 84,000 job cuts in 2026 so far, layoffs.fyi reported.

What about Microsoft? Over the past couple of years, Microsoft has already gone through multiple rounds of layoffs. This voluntary program looks like a softer way to continue that adjustment.

Details around the retirement package are expected soon, and that will decide how many employees actually opt in. Because at the end of the day, this is voluntary. The success of the program depends entirely on whether employees see value in it.

Microsoft’s Voluntary Retirement FAQs

1. Who can opt for Microsoft’s Voluntary Retirement?

Ans. The Voluntary Retirement plan of Microsoft is applicable in the US only. The reports haven’t mentioned anything about the other countries. Also, only employees at the senior director level and below are eligible for it. However, sales incentive plans aren’t part of this offer.

2. What is the eligibility criteria for the Voluntary Retirement plan of Microsoft?

Ans. Employees qualify if their age + years of service = 70 or more. Only roles at senior director level and below are included.

3. Will Microsoft pay employees who opt for Microsoft’s Voluntary Retirement?

Ans. Yes, the company will pay a generous amount and extended healthcare benefits to the employees who will choose Voluntary Retirement.

4. Why is Microsoft introducing a Voluntary Retirement Plan?

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Ans. The key reason is to avoid forced layoffs and reallocate the funds during team restructuring.