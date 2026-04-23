Who is Daniel Shapero? The new CEO of LinkedIn

LinkedIn welcomed the new CEO. And it comes at a time when the platform itself is going through a shift. After leading the company for several years, Ryan Roslansky has stepped down as CEO. Taking his place is Daniel Shapero, who was previously serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Also Read: ChatGPT users in India can now find flights directly using Skyscanner

The transition feels less like a sudden change and more like a planned move, especially with AI, hiring trends, and workplace dynamics evolving quickly. Also Read: Infosys adds OpenAI tools to help businesses automate workflows

Who is Daniel Shapero?

Shapero isn’t new to LinkedIn. In fact, he has been part of the company since 2008, which means he has seen the platform grow from an early-stage professional network to a global product used by over a billion people. Also Read: AI in hospitals? OpenAI launches ChatGPT for clinicians

Over the years, he has handled multiple roles across sales, product, operations, and marketing. Most recently, as COO, he was involved in some of the company’s key business areas – from revenue to user growth. So this promotion feels like an internal continuation rather than a reset.

Before joining LinkedIn, Shapero worked at Bain & Company as a consultant, where he handled projects across tech and media sectors. He holds a degree in mathematics and statistics from Johns Hopkins University and later completed his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Interestingly, he also built an early internet-based recruiting service during his college years – something that aligns quite closely with what LinkedIn does today.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What he believes about AI and jobs

Shapero has been quite vocal about how AI is going to reshape work. According to him, almost every job role will change in some way due to AI, whether it’s engineering, marketing, or even legal work. But he doesn’t see it as a negative shift. His view is simple: people who learn how to use AI tools early will have an advantage. At the same time, human skills like communication and creativity will become even more important.