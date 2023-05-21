comscore
WhatsApp’s wants you to share more stickers: Here’s what it plans to do

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature -- "sticker maker tool", which will let users create stickers right within the application on iOS.

  • WhatsApp is working on a built-in sticker maker tool.
  • At the moment, WhatsApp is developing the tool for iOS users.
  • WhatsApp is yet to formally announce the feature.
WhatsApp is having a busy year. Recently, the Meta-owned messaging app released a new feature dubbed as Chat Lock on Android and iOS that will enable users to protected selected chats in the app with biometric authentication. Now, just days later, reports are hinting towards a new and interesting feature that the company has been working on. Also Read - Two lakh tech employees have lost jobs in 2023 so far: Report

As of now, WhatsApp users can share images, videos, emojis, GIFs and stickers in the app. While the company does have a fairly large library of stickers, it does not have a sticker for almost every occasion as it does for GIFs. This has led WhatsApp users to opt for third-party sticker-maker tools that allow users to play with images and text to create their own stickers that are better suited to their needs. But that is about to change soon as word is that the company is working for a built-in sticker-maker tool for its app. Also Read - Meta is making some major change to WhatsApp Web: Check details

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp plans to introduce a “New Sticker” option within the chat share action sheet. This feature will allow users to select a photo from their library and edit it with tools such as the ability to remove the background. A screenshot of the feature in development shared by the blog site shows that the new tool will appear at the bottom of the chat share action sheet. Also Read - Meta’s is grooming Instagram as its Twitter competitor, here’s what it looks like

In addition to this, the report says that the new feature will save users from downloading third-party applications. It will allow users to experiment with a more native experience while creating stickers.

Furthermore, the report say that a similar tool is already available on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, but the one in development on iOS will provide users with additional tools. What exactly these additional tools will be remains unknown for now.

As far as availability is concerned, there is no word on the availability of WhatsApp’s in-built sticker-maker tool and that it is possible that the company rolls it out sometime in the future.

In a separate report, the company said that it is working on introducing an updated chat share sheet and a redesigned emoji panel in WhatsApp Web. The company is reportedly redesigning the chat share sheet in a way that is more compact and shows users labels in addition to showing the icons for the specific functions. In the redesigned platform, the emoji panel occupies significantly less space the existing format.

  • Published Date: May 21, 2023 7:44 PM IST
