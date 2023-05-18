1/7
WhatsApp Chat Lock
This is a recent privacy feature from WhatsApp. This feature allows users to lock individual chats, which will be clubbed in a separate Locked chat folder and notifications will not reveal the message. A call from a locked chat contact or group will still appear.
2/7
WhatsApp Account Protect
When a user switches their WhatsApp account to a new device, WhatsApp will ask them to allow the switch on their old device. This is to verify that they want to take this step. This feature will alert users to an unauthorized attempt to move their account to another device.