WhatsApp is getting new icons for communities, groups, but there's a catch

WhatsApp on Android is getting new icons for communities and groups

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out new icons for communities and their linked groups, on Android beta.

  • WhatsApp is rolling out new icons for communities.
  • WhatsApp is also rolling out new icons for community groups.
  • This feature is available only to Android users.
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out new icons for communities and their linked groups, on Android beta. Also Read - WhatsApp's new features will let users set pin message's duration, change proxy settings

Earlier, the icon for the community appeared with rounded edges, to make it easy to distinguish it from other conversations, reports WaBetaInfo. Also Read - Snapchat adds new AR lenses for Indian users: Check details

Additionally, one of the groups connected to the community was shown with several group icons, demonstrating that it is a group connected to others and that it is part of a community. Also Read - WhatsApp on Android to soon get multi-account support feature: What this means for users

However, with the new icons for communities and their linked groups, the platform is enhancing the ability to differentiate them from other types of chats.

With the new update, a megaphone icon with the community icon positioned behind it is now displayed for the community announcement group.

Also, the group associated with that community follows the same concept, with the community icon always showing behind the group icon.

These new changes will help users easily identify communities and their linked groups directly from the chat list.

“Note that these refreshed icons are only visible to certain beta testers as they are available to selected beta users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store,” the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out an enhanced media picker with numbered thumbnails on Android beta.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 23, 2023 5:08 PM IST
