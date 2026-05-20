Google Search now wants to work like your AI assistant: What's new?

Google I/O 2026 has announced some of its biggest upgrades in Search. And it is not just about AI integration, but how Google is transforming Search into a personal assistant rather than just a search engine. From AI-powered search agents to mini apps built directly inside Search, Google seems to be reshaping how people interact with information online. Also Read: Google’s new Gmail AI lets you ask your inbox questions using voice

And honestly, some of these updates feel less like “Googling” and more like assigning tasks to an assistant. Here’s what all new Google has announced for the Search during the I/O 2026 keynote event. Also Read: Google just changed online shopping with Universal Cart: Now you can buy from Search, YouTube & Gmail

Google Search agents to track information for you

And this feels even scarier than the AI Mode as an online journalist! So, Google agents will continuously monitor the web for all the latest updates based on what you ask for in general. So, instead of repeated searches, whether it is about product prices, sports updates, stock movements, or maybe rumours about artists that must be searching almost on a daily basis, you can now just simply ask Search to keep an eye on it. Also Read: Google Pics can create and edit Images with AI, but can it replace Canva?

Google says that the agents will scan the web and notify you whenever something relevant appears. Not only that, you can enter detailed instructions, filters, and preferences rather than just basic keyword alerts. However, these capabilities will roll out to everyone in the US first this summer.

Google Search powered by Gemini 3.5 Flash

The latest model, Gemini 3.5 Flash AI model, will upgrade the Search globally wherever AI Mode is available. And not just that, the Search box itself is making it easier for you to ask questions with much longer texts and complicated questions. So, this will remove the traditional search-bar structure while bringing support for text, files, images, videos, and even Chrome tabs inside AI Mode.

Personal Intelligence in AI Mode for all

Google is also expanding Personal Intelligence features to around 200 countries and territories across 98 languages. What is it, and how will it change your search capabilities? Google says that the Personal Intelligence feature will allow AI mode to connect services such as Gmail, Google Photos, and even Google Calendar to connect inside the Search. In simple terms, more personalised search content for you.

For example, when you search for products, such as “find a matching bag with my new shoes,” then it will look at your recent purchases and help you find personalised searches for you.

What else?

Another interesting addition is something Google calls agentic coding through its Antigravity system. This feature allows Search to generate small interactive tools and mini apps directly from prompts. For example, users can ask Search to create:

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A workout planner

A wedding checklist

A budget tracker

A moving plan dashboard

These tools can pull live information from Maps, weather, reviews, and other Google services in real time. It is a very different direction from traditional search results pages.