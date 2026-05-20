Google’s Android XR audio glasses listen, talk, translate, and even work with iPhones

Google used the stage at Google I/O 2026 to show more of its upcoming Android XR plans, and one of the biggest announcements was around intelligent eyewear. The company confirmed that its new AI-powered audio glasses will start arriving later this fall. Also Read: Google I/O 2026: Gemini Spark announced as Google’s new AI agent for daily tasks

Google says these glasses are designed to give users quick help through Gemini without constantly needing to look at a phone screen. The company is currently working on two types of smart glasses — audio glasses and display glasses. The audio-based version is confirmed to launch first. Also Read: Google introduces Gemini Omni Flash at I/O 2026: AI can now simulate physics and edit videos

Google is focusing on audio glasses first

The first version coming later this year will mainly focus on voice interactions. Users will be able to activate Gemini by saying “Hey Google” or by tapping the side of the frame. Also Read: Google launches Gemini 3.5 Flash, Gemini Omni, with faster AI performance at I/O 2026

Once activated, the glasses can answer questions, help with directions, manage calls and messages, and even perform certain tasks across apps. Google says the experience is meant to stay hands-free, allowing users to continue walking or doing other things without constantly checking their phones.

The company also mentioned that the glasses understand where you are standing and which direction you are facing. This allows Gemini to provide turn-by-turn directions in a more natural way.

Real-time translations and camera features

One of the more interesting features shown during the announcement was live translation. Users can look at signs, menus, or other text and hear translations directly through the glasses.

Google also says spoken translations will try to match the tone and pitch of the original speaker’s voice.

Apart from that, the glasses will support photos and videos through built-in cameras. Users can take pictures using voice commands and even make edits using Google’s AI tools. During the showcase, Google demonstrated image editing features like removing distractions from the background or adding playful effects.

Partnerships with eyewear brands

Google is also trying to avoid the bulky smart-glasses look this time. The company confirmed partnerships with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for the upcoming products.

According to Google, the glasses look more like regular eyewear that people would actually wear throughout the day. The Android XR platform itself is being developed alongside Samsung and Qualcomm.

Integration with apps and phones

Google says the glasses will work with both Android and iOS devices. Users will also be able to connect apps and services directly through voice commands.

Some examples shown during the event included ordering rides through Uber, learning languages through Mondly, and placing food orders without taking the phone out of the pocket.

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The company has not shared pricing details yet, but more information around availability and supported devices is expected closer to launch later this year.