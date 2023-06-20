Google has made a lot of improvements in notifications with Android 14. The company has now provided separate volume controls for Ringtones and notification sounds, users can hide notifications during screen recording, and a new accessibility feature allows them to use a camera flash for alerts. Also Read - How to remove Google Account from your phone: Here's a step-by-step guide

In addition to this, users can now clear the persistent and ongoing notifications. This feature has an implication for alarm clocks too, where the Google Clock app in Android 14 Beta 3 now allows users to stop alarms by just sliding the notification away. Also Read - Google introduces new Play Store filters to help find tablet apps from smartphone: Here's how it works

A tip on the notification that shows up when the alarm rings while the screen is on tells to “Swipe to stop”. It is similar to turning off an alarm, one slide and the alarm will stop blaring. Also Read - Google designers talk about Pixel Fold's design: Here's what they have to share

This change is due to a new Android 14 feature that lets users swipe away notifications even if they’re usually persistent or non-removable. The “Clear all” button will not remove these from the notification shade or the lock screen, but sliding an individual notification now stops it even if the app’s developer made it as a foreground notification.

The “Swipe to stop” action is only for the notifications that show up when an alarm or timer is ringing while the phone is unlocked. The full-screen UI that shows up when the alarm rings while the screen is locked remains the same.

This also doesn’t apply to the upcoming alarm notifications that show up shortly before your alarm rings. These notifications have always been removable, and doing so does not affect the upcoming alarm.

Meanwhile, Google has revealed new features for its Pixel smartphones. The newest Feature Drop for Pixel smartphones not only brings major enhancements to Google Assistant, a tool that has been neglected ever since the company made generative AI the core of its universe. The newest Feature Drop also brings updates to the phone’s Camera and Recorder apps.

With the newest feature drop, Pixel smartphone users can use voice commands to ask Google Assistant to start emergency sharing or to set up a safety check.

Google has also enhanced the Car Crash Detection feature on Pixel smartphones. As part of the update, this feature can inform loved ones if the user has been in a serious crash.

In addition to this, the company has also introduced new camera features for its Pixel smartphones. The company said that Pixel 7 Pro’s Macro Focus is now available for video.