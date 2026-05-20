What is Google Universal Cart? Explained in 5 points

These days, even online shopping is getting hectic. You have to open several tabs or apps, then compare prices across all platforms, save them in a cart, check for the possible card discounts, and then we forget about them, and the same cycle goes on and on. We all are on the same page in this! To solve this, Google has announced a Universal Cart during its keynote session of Google I/O 2026. Also Read: Google launches AI Ultra subscription with 20TB storage: Pricing, features explained

In simple words, Universal Cart is Google’s new AI-powered shopping hub that collects products from across Google services into one smart cart. And yes, it’s clearly part of Google’s “agentic commerce.” So, what exactly does it do? Understand Universal Cart in simple points. Also Read: Google Search now wants to work like your AI assistant: What's new?

Google Universal Cart: Everything to know

Consider it as one shopping cart across Google apps

This is where things get simpler for you. Instead of maintaining separate carts across websites or apps, Universal Cart allows you to add products while browsing. All of those items will appear inside one central shopping cart managed by Google. Also Read: Google’s new Gmail AI lets you ask your inbox questions using voice

Universal Cart tracks deals

It is not just about adding products, the Universal Cart also tracks price drops, price history, and alerts you when products return in stock. It basically starts working in the background as soon as a product enters the cart. So instead of manually checking prices every day, the cart quietly keeps monitoring products for you.

It will stop you from buying the wrong thing

Google Universal Cart also saves you from buying the wrong product. For example, if someone is building a custom gaming PC and accidentally picks incompatible components, Universal Cart may flag those issues and suggest alternatives. Well, it seems highly unlikely to happen. In short, the cart is not just storing items anymore; it’s trying to “understand” what you are buying.

Auto payments are coming too

Alongside Universal Cart, Google also discussed something called the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2). This system is designed to let AI agents make purchases on behalf of you, but only within rules defined by the user. For example, you can set spending limits, specify preferred brands, approve categories or products beforehand. Once those conditions are met, the AI can automatically complete the purchase.

Universal Cart roll-out

Universal Cart is currently rolling out in the US first, but Google already plans to expand it further. The tech giant says the underlying Universal Commerce Protocol will soon support hotels and food delivery. It will be available soon to more countries like Canada, Australia, and the UK.

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Google also plans to bring these features deeper into Gemini and YouTube over time.