WhatsApp s new feature will let you screen unwanted calls: Here s how

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has announced two new privacy features for WhatsApp. The first feature is dubbed as 'Silence Unknown Callers' and as the name goes, this feature will silence all incoming calls from callers that are not in a user's contacts list.

"You can now automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp for even more privacy and control," Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Facebook.

What is Silence Unknown Callers and how does it work?

WhatsApp says that its newly introduced ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ feature is designed to give users more privacy and control over their incoming calls. As it goes, this new feature will help users to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. WhatsApp says that these calls will not ring on users’ smartphones. Instead, these calls will be visible in a user’s call list. This way, WhatsApp users will be able to screen spam calls or calls from unknown people while having the option to get in touch with the people in case the list includes someone important.

How this feature works WhatsApp users will be able to turn on the Silence Unknown Callers feature by going to Settings > Privacy > Calls and selecting the ‘Silence unknown caller’ option.

WhatsApp gets Privacy Checkup

In addition to introducing the functionality to screen unknown calls, WhatsApp has also introduced a new tool called Privacy Checkup. This tool aims to ensure that WhatsApp users know about the options of protection on its platform. The tool includes step-by-step guides that will take users through important privacy settings to help them choose the right level of protection for them.

WhatsApp says that users can select ‘Start checkup’ in the Privacy Settings, which will then navigate them through multiple privacy layers that will strengthen security of their messages, calls, and personal information.

“While end-to-end encryption is the foundation to ensure your calls and messages are secure, we continue to add more layers of privacy on top including the recently launched Chat Lock to protect sensitive chats behind a password, Disappearing Messages that vanish, screenshot blocking for View Once, and the ability to keep your online presence private,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

Furthermore, the company said that starting this week, the company will start encouraging its users ‘to check in with one another securely via a private message so friends and loved ones know they have a safe space to open up’. This is a part of the company’s campaign to make its users aware about the privacy and security options on the platform.