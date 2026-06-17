WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook just got premium plans in India: Check price

Published By: Divya | Published: Jun 17, 2026, 05:25 PM (IST)
After a month of Meta’s announcement about the special subscriptions of its WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram globally, Indian users have finally got the option to opt it. Meta has already revealed that the special “Plus” subscriptions will offer some extra benefits over the free version across the social media platforms.
However, there are separate subscription plans for all the platforms. Here is how much it will cost in India. Also Read: WhatsApp's next privacy feature could make sensitive texts vanish instantly
Meta has announced the price of the Plus subscriptions for the social media platforms in India, which costs:
WhatsApp Plus: Rs 79/month
Instagram Plus: Rs 99/month
Facebook Plus: Rs 99/month Also Read: Facebook AI Mode launched: Meta's new search tool uses public posts to answer questions
Interestingly, you can also get one month of WhatsApp Plus subscription free; however, you will have to pay after the completion of the free trial. Also, we couldn’t find the WhatsApp Plus subscription option on Android devices for now; however, all iOS devices can try it now. Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are available to all devices — iOS and Android — in India. However, make sure to update your apps to the latest version. Also Read: 7 WhatsApp settings that improve your experience
After spending this amount on special subscriptions, after all, what all will you get?
WhatsApp Plus:
Instagram Plus:
Facebook Plus:
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