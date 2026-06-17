WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook just got premium plans in India: Check price

After a month of Meta’s announcement about the special subscriptions of its WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram globally, Indian users have finally got the option to opt it. Meta has already revealed that the special “Plus” subscriptions will offer some extra benefits over the free version across the social media platforms.

However, there are separate subscription plans for all the platforms. Here is how much it will cost in India. Also Read: WhatsApp's next privacy feature could make sensitive texts vanish instantly

Meta “Plus” subscription plans in India: Prices are here

Meta has announced the price of the Plus subscriptions for the social media platforms in India, which costs:

WhatsApp Plus: Rs 79/month

Instagram Plus: Rs 99/month

Facebook Plus: Rs 99/month Also Read: Facebook AI Mode launched: Meta's new search tool uses public posts to answer questions

Interestingly, you can also get one month of WhatsApp Plus subscription free; however, you will have to pay after the completion of the free trial. Also, we couldn’t find the WhatsApp Plus subscription option on Android devices for now; however, all iOS devices can try it now. Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are available to all devices — iOS and Android — in India. However, make sure to update your apps to the latest version. Also Read: 7 WhatsApp settings that improve your experience

Meta “Plus”: What will you get?

After spending this amount on special subscriptions, after all, what all will you get?

WhatsApp Plus:

Pin up to 20 chats instead of the standard 3 chat limit.

18 accent colours and 14 app icons for additional customisation.

Exclusive animated sticker packs that can even be viewed by non-subscribers.

Custom ringtones and notification sounds for specific contacts.

Bulk chat management to organise conversations and apply notification settings easily.

Instagram Plus:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

View Stories anonymously without appearing in the viewer list.

Stories stay live for 48 hours instead of the standard 24 hours.

Story Spotlight to boost Story visibility among followers.

Create unlimited audience lists for more personalised Story sharing.

See Story rewatch counts and search specific names in viewer lists.

Custom app icons and bio fonts for profile personalisation.

Pin up to 6 posts or Reels on your profile.

Stealth posting lets you add content to your profile without showing it in followers’ feeds.

Super Heart reactions with animated effects for Stories.

Facebook Plus: