What is Cursor? The AI coding tool SpaceX is spending $60 billion on

Elon Musk seems to be ambitious about its company’s expansion in AI. Just a few days after making headlines in the stock market, SpaceX has now announced to acquire Cursor, an AI coding startup, in a $60 billion deal. After this deal, everyone has one key question in their mind – what exactly is Cursor, and why is it worth billions? Also Read: Elon Musk's xAI loses trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI: Here’s what went wrong

Know that Cursor is basically an AI-powered coding platform, which is developed by a startup Anysphere. It helps software developers write, edit and debug complex code faster with the help of artificial intelligence. You can consider it as an AI assistant for software developers. Because of its ability, the platform quickly gained attention among developers. Also Read: Meet Varya AI, India’s new video generation model that can create stories from prompts

Faces behind Cursor

And no, it is not that new. It was launched four years back in 2022, and since then, it has become one of the most talked-about AI coding tools in the industry. It was founded by four computer science students who met in Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — Michael Truell, Aman Sanger, Sualeh Asif, and Arvid Lunnemark. Also Read: Anthropic shuts down Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 days after launch: Here’s why

Amongst these, Aman Sanger is the Indian-origin 25-year-old entrepreneur, and one of the key founders of Cursor. Some reports suggest that Sanger started coding at the early age of 14!

The startup was founded only a few years ago but has already attracted millions of developers and enterprise customers. It has also received backing from major technology investors and companies, including some of Silicon Valley’s biggest venture capital firms.

But why does Elon Musk’s SpaceX want Cursor?

This seems more about SpaceX’s close link towards its growing AI strategy. Earlier this year, SpaceX brought its AI efforts under a broader umbrella that includes Grok, its chatbot platform. Adding Cursor gives the company direct access to one of the fastest-growing segments in AI: coding assistants.

AI coding tools have become a major battleground for companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic. Businesses are increasingly willing to pay for software that helps developers work faster, making coding assistants one of the few AI categories already generating meaningful revenue. For SpaceX, Cursor could help strengthen its position in enterprise AI while also improving future versions of Grok and other AI products.

What happens next?

According to the announcement, the deal will be completed entirely through stock rather than cash, subject to regulatory approvals. SpaceX has also indicated that deeper integration between Cursor and its AI products could happen in the future. That means developers may eventually see Cursor working alongside Grok-powered tools and services.

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For now, the acquisition highlights a bigger trend in the AI industry. Companies are no longer just competing to build chatbots. They are racing to own practical AI tools that businesses use every day.