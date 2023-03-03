comscore Vi Introduces New Postpaid Rs 401 Plan: Check offers here
Vi Introduces New Postpaid Rs 401 Plan: Check offers here

Vi users can enjoy movies, TV shows and music videos in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada anytime, anywhere on their mobile phone or on their TV set, with the new Rs. 401 postpaid plan.

Highlights

  • Vi users can enjoy movies, TV shows and music videos in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu.
  • Vi users can also access Sun Marathi and Bangla TV shows.
  • The partnership offers Vi Postpaid customers Sun NXT’s premium HD subscription.
Vi Introduces New Postpaid Rs 401 Plan: Check offers here

Vi users can enjoy movies, TV shows and music videos in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada anytime, anywhere on their mobile phone or on their TV set, with the new Rs. 401 postpaid plan. In addition, Vi users can also access Sun Marathi and Bangla TV shows. From latest blockbusters like Raangi, Laatti Charge, DSP, Mahaveeryar, Thiruchitrambalam, Abbara, Annaatthe, Beast, Doctor to Popular TV shows like Ethir Neechal, Sundari, Premas Rang Yave, Vontari Gulabi, Kaliveedu, Kanalpoovu, Radhika and more on Music Videos, Live TV and other TV shows. Also Read - Vodafone, Google partner on RCS messaging, Android TV, and Pixel phones

Vi has partnered with Sun NXT, the most comprehensive content provider in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada languages. The partnership offers Vi Postpaid customers Sun NXT’s premium HD subscription with dual screen access (mobile & TV) at no extra cost, for a period of one year. Also Read - Valentine's Day offer: Vodafone to offer 5GB data to select users

According to Avneesh Khosla – Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, “Digitally savvy users consuming content on the go, seek choice, freedom and flexibility. Our collaboration with Sun NXT not only further strengthens our content portfolio but also provides postpaid users access to the most exhaustive bouquet of Movies, TV Shows and Music videos in their preferred language, on their fingertips. We will continue to cater to the bourgeoning demand for high quality regional content, through partnerships with the best in category players.” Also Read - Mobile calls expected to get more expensive in 2023: Report

The annual Sun NXT membership can be activated through Vi App. Users on the new 401 plan can activate their Sun NXT membership in three easy steps:

· Download the Vi app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

· Go to plan benefit section and claim their Sun NXT membership.

· Register on Sun NXT app with their Vi postpaid number.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2023 2:22 PM IST
