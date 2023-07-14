Twitter's new features should give users some motivation to keep using its platform and not migrate to the rival Threads by Meta.

Twitter is facing heat from the Meta’s fledgling platform, Threads, that has gained immense popularity in just a week since its launch. Amid the existing conditions, the company has announced two new features for its platform that are aimed to pacify some of the concerns raised by its users and even motivate them to stay back, or at the very least not abandon the ship completely.

READ MORE Threads by Instagram: How to use Threads on your PC

The company today announced a feature that is aimed to address the increasing issue of spam messages in Direct Messages or DMs. The company, via, a post from its official Twitter Support handle, said that it is rolling out new settings that will help in mitigating the issue of spams in DMs to a large extent. The company says that once the setting has been enabled, from verified users who you don’t follow a particular user will be sent to their message request inbox.

READ MORE Twitter blocks links to rival Threads as concerns around user base grow

“Users who previously had their permissions set to allow message requests from everyone will be migrated to this new setting, but can switch back at any time,” the company added.

READ MORE Meta's Threads app to cross 100 mn users while Twitter traffic dips

Simply put, the only DMs that users will receive in their inboxes when this setting is enabled is from the people that they follow or had sent a DM to first at some point in the past.

Starting as soon as July 14th, we’re adding a new messages setting that should help reduce the number of spam messages in DMs. With the new setting enabled, messages from users who you follow will arrive in your primary inbox, and messages from verified users who you don’t follow… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 13, 2023

In addition to this, the company announced that it will pay a part of the advertising revenue to select content creators on the platform as a part of its Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program. The company said that content creators will get a part of revenue from ads displayed in their replies.

To be eligible, the creators should be verified users with at least five million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months and have a Stripe payment account.

Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program. We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our… — Twitter (@Twitter) July 13, 2023

This feature follows another feature announced earlier this year that enables users to offer paid subscription to their content on the platform.