Telegram rolls out Rich Text Editor, Communities, and new bot features

. Amidst all the controversies against Telegram, the company has rolled out a significant update to its messaging platform. The cloud based instant messaging platform introduced new features with an aim to improve content creation, user interactions, and community management. Also Read: Telegram brings self-running chats with bot-to-bot communication

The latest update includes Rich Text Editor. However, the feature is one available for Premium users. The company has also added Communities feature for related groups and channels. Then there is ephemeral bot messages that can enhance the private messages in groups. Besides this, the users will also get new GIF library with support for more languages. Also Read: Telegram gets 15 new features and changes: Recommended Channels, Live location, and more

According to Telegram, these additions are designed in such a way that can make Telegram more useful for creators, large communities, businesses, and developers. Interestingly, with these features, the company also stated that it is focusing on privacy and flexibility also. Also Read: Telegram introduces custom wallpapers for chats, ability to share chat folders

Rich Text Editor

Telegram has introduced a feature called Rich Text Editor for premium users. With the help of this update, craetors will be able to generate professional looking messages, that too without using any third party tools or apps.

In addition, the feature is also equipped with formatting support, including bulleted lists, tables, numbered lists, code blocks, and quotes. All these updates is suitable for writing detailed announcements, documentations, and newsletters.

They can also include photos and videos directly in the posts, which enables users to make posts that are visually rich, directly in the Telegram app.

It is equipped with Telegram’s own Cocoon AI editor that allows the creation of messages up to 32,768 characters long.The editor is powered by Telegram’s own Cocoon AI technology, providing users with ample space for long-form content. Currently, the Rich Text Editor is only offered for Telegram Premium users.

Organizing related chats is easier in communities

Telegram has also added a new feature called Communities, which organizes related channels, groups and bots into a single community based on a specific topic or interest.

Community members can browse and join related chats from one place, rather than searching for specific chats. This can be very helpful for schools, companies, open-source initiatives, online gaming forums, and fan clubs with numerous Telegram channels.

It will be visible to every member in communities

It will only be available to community administrators or members of a specific chat.

Administrators can allow or limit members to join new chats via community settings, while members can join new chats in a community.

Ephemeral bot messages provide more private interactions

The new feature of Telegram also includes Ephemeral Bot Messages, which is a new feature on top of the current guest bot mode.

It allows the bots to send messages which are seen only by the person who is interacting with the bot (and not by the rest of the group). This not only helps to keep the chat clean, but it keeps the responses private.

These temporary messages can be utilized for different applications such as:

Greeting new members

Delivering AI-generated summaries

Displaying error messages

Sending confirmation notifications

Providing personalized responses

Messages can be sent automatically by bots or upon certain supported commands. These are the commands that you will see with a special icon in the bot menu, which indicates that the message generated by the command will be sent only between you and the bot.

Telegram has added more GIFs to its library

One of the biggest changes of the update is the addition of a major enhancement to Telegram’s GIF search functionality.

There are over 350 million GIFs now available in over 36 languages which helps find the relevant animation in any language.

Telegram also highlighted that GIF searches are completely private, so that users can browse and search the library without their search activity being shared or tracked.

Privacy, creators, and communities are central part of this update

With all new features and updates, Telegram is now trying to strengthen its platform that can help in improving user experience along with productivity. Talking about the Rich Text Editor, it will publish detailed content easily, the Communities section will simplify the management of multiple chats, and Ephemeral bot Messages will introduce a new and private ways for bots to interact with users.

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The company has combined all these features with expanded GIF library. The platform’s shifting its focus on privacy and further enhancing the app for content creators, large online communities, and individual users.