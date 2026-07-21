X rolls out rebuilt Android app after nearly a year of development; here’s what’s changing

X has released a completely rebuilt version of its Android app after spending nearly a year working on it. The new app is now available through the Google Play Store and is designed to fix several long-standing issues that had made the Android experience lag behind iPhones. Also Read: Android lock screen bug lets Gemini send SMS without PIN; Google confirms fix is coming

According to the company, this isn’t a regular update with a few improvements. The Android app has been rebuilt from scratch, giving X a new foundation that should make the app load faster, scroll more smoothly and deliver notifications more reliably. The company believes this will also help it roll out new features much faster in the future. Also Read: Realme leaves China, confirms switch to ColorOS 17 for future devices in other markets

Android app rebuilt from scratch

X’s Head of Product, Nikita Bier, described the project as one of the biggest engineering efforts in the company’s history. In a post on X, he said the Android app wasn’t simply updated but rewritten from the ground up. Also Read: After months of Grok backlash, Elon Musk's xAI sues user for allegedly creating sexualised deepfakes

The new version uses a modern Android technology stack built around Kotlin and Jetpack Compose. According to the company, that change should improve overall performance while making it easier for developers to build and release future updates.

The work has been underway for almost a year. Back in August 2025, Bier had revealed that X was putting together what he called an Android “dream team” to rebuild the app. A few months later, he also shared that X had recorded one of its biggest weeks ever for Android downloads in October, making the platform an important focus for the company.

Why X focused on Android

The Android version of X had been criticised for years because it often felt slower and less reliable than the iOS app. At one point, some users even faced an issue where posts failed to load after tapping X links.

Improving the Android experience could also help X strengthen its presence in countries where Android phones dominate the smartphone market. A smoother app may encourage existing users to stay active on the platform while also attracting people who may have stopped using the app because of performance issues.

The Android overhaul also fits into X’s broader strategy of expanding its services. In recent months, the company has introduced standalone apps for X Money and X Chat, and the new Android architecture is expected to make future feature rollouts faster.

More features are still on the way

The rebuilt app is available now, but X says some work is still in progress. Bier acknowledged that performance on older Android phones still needs improvement, and support for Spaces, the platform’s live audio feature, has not yet been added to the rebuilt app.

The company is also working on bringing several newer features to Android, including the video editor, react-with-video, cashtags and custom timelines.

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Existing Android users don’t need to install a separate application. They can get the rebuilt version by updating X through the Google Play Store. According to X, more improvements will continue to arrive through future updates as development on the new Android app continues.