Telegram brings self-running chats with bot-to-bot communication

Telegram has introduced a new feature that allows bots to communicate directly with other bots on the platform without any human involvement. The update was announced by Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who said developers had been asking for this functionality for a long time. Also Read: WhatsApp brings Business AI to India that talks to your customers in their language

The feature is part of Telegram’s latest update and is aimed at expanding how AI bots and automated workflows function inside chats and groups. Also Read: How to hide your phone number on Telegram

How the new bot-to-bot feature works

Telegram has introduced something called “Bot-to-Bot Communication Mode”. Once this mode is enabled on two bots, they can directly exchange messages and respond to each other.

Until now, bots on Telegram mainly interacted with users. With this update, bots can now independently communicate with other bots as part of larger automated tasks.

Telegram says this could help developers create more advanced AI-based workflows. For example, one bot could send code or content to another bot for review, receive feedback, and continue the process automatically without a person stepping in.

The company also says bots can now use other bots as tools. One bot could handle restaurant bookings, another could answer customer support queries, while another processes requests in the background.

Chat Automation is also rolling out

Alongside bot-to-bot conversations, Telegram is also adding a Chat Automation feature.

This allows users to connect their Telegram profile to a bot that can reply to messages on their behalf. Users can choose which chats they want to automate through the settings section.

The feature appears to be aimed at businesses, creators, and users who deal with large numbers of messages regularly.

Telegram introduces Guest Bots

Telegram is also introducing “Guest Bots”, which allows bots to be tagged inside private chats or group chats even if they are not members of that conversation.

Users can simply mention the bot’s username in a message, after which the bot can respond directly in the same chat. Telegram says these bots can answer questions, generate text or images, perform tasks, and provide information when tagged.

At the same time, the company says privacy restrictions remain in place. Guest Bots can only view the message where they are tagged and replies linked to that message. They cannot access the rest of the conversation or see information about other members in the chat.

The update shows how Telegram is pushing deeper into AI and automation tools inside messaging platforms. Instead of limiting bots to simple commands, the platform now wants them to work together and handle tasks more independently.

The feature is already being compared to AI-driven platforms where bots generate and respond to content automatically. However, Telegram’s approach is more focused on utility and automation rather than building a fully AI-generated social platform.

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The new features are rolling out as part of Telegram’s latest update for users and developers.