Is WhatsApp's username feature now live? Everything you need to know

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform by Meta has reportedly begun rolling out its much awaited and highly controversial feature called Usernames. Nevertheless, the feature is currently available to limited number of users. The tech giant aims to take a major step towards improving privacy on the platform. The usernames feature has been in discussion for weeks amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny in India. However, it seems the company is currently making the feature to a small group of iPhone as well Android users. Also Read: WhatsApp responds to MeitY notice on username feature; Government reviews reply

As per Wabetainfo, a website responsible for tracking WhatsApp feature notified that usernames are being enabled for select users across beta and stable version of the app. In addition, the broader rollout is expected in the coming weeks. Also Read: WhatsApp is getting a username and PIN feature, replacing mobile numbers for privacy

Usernames are rolling out

The new feature enables people to link on WhatsApp using a distinctive username in place of a phone number. But WhatsApp users will still need to use a mobile phone number for sign up and past chats will show the phone numbers. Also Read: 5 Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2024

Usernames can provide a more convenient means of communication for individuals, especially those who don’t wish to reveal their actual phone numbers to new contacts.

India postponed the full implementation

The rollout comes after reports that the Indian government had requested Meta to delay the launch of usernames until the issues of user safety and impersonation were addressed.

Authorities reportedly feared that usernames might be exploited by scammers or malicious parties to disguise themselves as businesses, public figures or people.

The feature was developed by WhatsApp but due to reports of consultation with Indian regulators its wider release was delayed. It is not clear whether the new rollout is an approved one or a “soft” release pending further discussions.

The feature has inbuilt privacy protection

Meta has stated that there are multiple measures in place to prevent abuse of the usernames system.

These are said to include the following safeguards:

Reserved usernames for verified accounts & public figures.

Limits on intrusive telephone calls.

Names that can’t be easily guessed.

Information displayed when someone sends a message to a user for the first time.

The company also informs any existing contacts when a user changes or creates a username by sending an in-chat system message, which helps to prevent confusion and impersonation.

Reasons why WhatsApp introduced usernames

The feature will be rolled out to users who will be alerted via a banner at the top of the Chats tab.

You can add, edit or delete a username by going to Settings > Profile. Reservations of the same Facebook or Instagram names can also be made for Users who have connected their Meta Accounts Center; this is a voluntary optional.

As opposed to Telegram or Discord, WhatsApp message won’t have any public directory of users’ usernames. Users can only initiate a conversation with someone’s exact username, but not by searching for a part of it.

Username key as an added privacy

If the setting is set to ‘Yes’, the new contact(s) will need to know the username and key before they can send a message to start the chat. The additional key is not necessary if the users have already chatted with each other, belong to a group, have each other’s phone numbers saved or if the recipient initiates the call.

Privacy update for WhatsApp

While the feature is currently limited, however it represents one of WhatsApp’s most significant privacy focused updates in recent years. It allow users to connect with people immediately, that too without revealing their phone numbers. It also offers greater control over personal information while still maintaining app’s existing account verification system.

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If the rollout happens as expected, it could soon become a standard way for users to start conversation on the platform. For this, they don’t have to share their most sensitive personal information.