Samsung's 'Back to School' Sale 2026: Deals, sale date, offers, more

Ahead of academic session, if you are planning to buy a new smartphone, a laptop or a tablet, then this will be a good time as Samsung has announced a new sale that may be worth checking out. The company’s Back to School Sale is now live in India, offering discounts, bank offers and student-exclusive benefits across several Galaxy products. The sale includes the latest Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Buds 4 and Smart Monitor M8. Also Read: The truth about smartphones under Rs 40000: Our top picks

Students who verify their eligibility through Samsung’s Student+ Programme can also get additional discounts on select devices. Here’s what will be beneficial for you. Also Read: Caviar unveils luxury Messi and Ronaldo iPhone 17 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra editions in 24K gold

Samsung Galaxy S26 series discounts

Samsung is offering student benefits on its flagship Galaxy S26 lineup during the sale. Eligible students can get an additional 7 percent discount on the Galaxy S26 series through the Student+ Programme. The company is also promoting its Galaxy Forever programme for buyers of the Galaxy S26 lineup. Under this plan, you can pay 50 percent of the phone’s price over 12 months through eligible financing options. After one year, you can either upgrade to Samsung’s next flagship by returning the device under the assured buyback programme or pay the remaining amount to keep the phone.

Offers on Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

Students looking for a new laptop or tablet can also take advantage of bank offers. The Galaxy Book 6 Pro comes with an instant bank discount of up to Rs 5,000, bringing its effective price down to Rs 1,73,990. Verified students can also claim an additional discount of up to 10 percent.

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is available with a bank benefit of up to Rs 5,000, reducing its effective price to Rs 1,17,999. Students can also avail extra discounts through Samsung’s Student+ Programme.

Apart from these, Samsung is also providing deals on the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Buds 4 series and the Smart Monitor M8. Buyers can get up to Rs 3,000 in bank benefits on the Smart Monitor M8, taking its effective price down to Rs 46,699. Additional student discounts are also available on eligible products. The sale also includes no-cost EMI options and upgrade benefits on select devices.

How to avail the offers

To access student-exclusive pricing, you need to register through Samsung’s Student+ Programme using a valid institute email ID. Those who don’t have one can also verify their student status through UNiDAYS.

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The offers are currently available through Samsung’s online student store for a limited period.

Samsung’s ‘Back to School’ Sale Key Offers