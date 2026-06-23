Telegram returns to India after NEET-UG restriction: What to do if the app is still not working

Telegram is available again for most users in India after the temporary restriction during the NEET-UG re-examination period. The messaging platform is once again available for download through both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and many users have reported that they are able to send and receive messages without any issues. Also Read: Telegram ban in India triggers VPN download surge, Signal and Viber gain users

That said, the rollout does not appear to be complete for everyone. Some users, particularly on Jio and Airtel networks, are still reporting problems while opening chats, logging into their accounts, or reconnecting to Telegram’s servers. In several cases, the app appears to be working normally in one region while users in another are still waiting for services to be fully restored. Also Read: What is Jio AI Call Agent? Here's everything Reliance announced

Why Telegram was temporarily restricted

The government had directed internet service providers to block access to Telegram between June 16 and June 22 over concerns that the platform could be used to circulate fake question papers and other content related to the NEET-UG re-test. Also Read: Telegram vs WhatsApp: 8 features that make Telegram different

Google and Apple also removed Telegram from their respective app stores during the restriction period, making it unavailable for new downloads. Telegram challenged the decision before the Delhi High Court, arguing that action should be taken against specific channels instead of restricting the entire platform. However, the court upheld the temporary restriction.

Telegram also said it had cooperated with authorities by removing hundreds of channels and links flagged by officials before the restriction came into effect. Founder Pavel Durov later criticised the platform-wide block, saying it affected regular users while those involved in illegal activities could simply move to other services.

What to do if Telegram is still not working

If Telegram is still failing to connect or messages are not being delivered, a few simple steps may help restore normal functionality.

Update Telegram from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store if a new version is available.

Close the app completely and open it again.

On Android, go to Settings > Apps > Telegram > Force Stop, then launch the app again.

On iPhone, swipe Telegram away from the app switcher and reopen it.

If the problem continues, clear the app cache.

Make sure your internet connection is stable.

If none of these steps help, you may have to wait a little longer as access is still being restored for some users.

For many users, simply updating the app and reopening it has been enough to get Telegram working again.

Not everyone is back online yet

Although Telegram can now be downloaded again and its website is also opening for many users, the experience isn’t the same for everyone just yet.

A number of users, especially on Jio and Airtel, are still saying they can’t log in or load existing chats. At the same time, others say the app is working without any problems. That points to the restoration happening gradually across different networks and locations, rather than for everyone at once.

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One feature, however, is expected to remain unavailable for now. Telegram’s message editing option is likely to stay disabled until June 30, in line with the earlier directions issued during the temporary restriction period.