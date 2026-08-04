Telegram app returns to Apple's App Store, company confirms restoration

After months of row, Telegram seems to return to Apple’s Store after briefly disappearing earlier on Tuesday. The app has now restored access for users who were unable to find or download it. The temporary removal also sparked speculation online as the app’s listing displayed an error message rather than usual download page. Also Read: Why Telegram app keeps landing in controversy

According to reports coming from Reuters, Telegram confirmed that the issue has now been resolved and the company has restored the app globally. While the messaging platform acknowledged the restoration, it did not initially explain what caused the app to disappear from the Apple’s marketplace. Additionally, the app is also once again available for the download on the Indian app store. Also Read: Why Telegram Is Banned In These 7 Countries

Telegram has confirmed that the app is back

Telegram indicated in a statement to Reuters that the application had been restored and would be reinstated soon for all users around the world. The company didn’t, however, explain what led to the temporary removal, nor did it say how long the problem lasted.

The listing of Telegram was removed from Apple’s App Store earlier in the day, as users searching for the application were greeted with a notification saying that “The page you’re looking for can’t be found. The removal led to a debate among users on social media platforms, who wondered if it was due to a technical problem or a violation of the platform’s policy.

Upon its return, Telegram’s responded in its own style with a post on X that reads: “Reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated.” In the light-hearted post, they reassured users saying that the service was still working, even though the App Store had been disrupted.

Guideline violation may be the reason

Telegram did not say why the app was temporarily removed, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared a statement from Apple that gave some insight into the reason behind the incident.

Apple has permanently deleted the Telegram app from its Apple Store due to content the platform was found to be including that breaches the company’s “strong policies” banning child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The firm’s ability to resurrect the app came in response to Telegram’s swift takedown of the offending content and the user uploading it.

However, Apple and Telegram have not released a comprehensive statement on their own to independently confirm these conditions, so Bloomberg’s report is the best explanation of the short-outage.

Telegram faced the ban even before

It’s not the first occasion that the Telegram service has been out of the Apple’s App Store for a while.

The messaging platform was reportedly banned temporarily in India earlier this year when it was used to circulate and sell leaked NEET 2026 examination papers. The action again brought attention to the growing pressure that messaging platforms are under in relation to illegal content being shared via encrypted messaging services.

In February 2018, Apple also deleted Telegram from the App Store, citing “inappropriate content” it had detected. According to Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov at the time, Apple informed the company of the problem, which led to Telegram rolling out more security and moderation features before it was made available once again.

App is facing regulatory scrutiny

Governments and regulators have also taken action against Telegram for content and compliance issues in numerous countries.

In 2023, the Brazilian authorities temporarily banned access to the platform due to its lack of data on groups allegedly promoting violence in schools. However, the ban was soon lifted when Telegram complied with the authorities’ demands.

In 2023, Apple pulled WhatsApp, Threads and WhatsApp Business from the Chinese App Store along with Telegram, due to a decision by China’s internet regulator. Consistently, the messaging apps are not available in Apple’s App Store in China, a sign of the country’s tight internet and content censorship.

The incidents highlight the ongoing regulatory dilemmas faced by Telegram as governments and operators worldwide put pressure on messaging platforms to establish content moderation rules.

What it means for users

Telegram’s brief absence from Apple’s App Store garnered attention for a brief time due to its popularity and the absence of an immediate explanation as to why it was gone. The episode also serves as a good reminder that app marketplace reviews can have a temporary impact on access even if the messaging service is still up and running.

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Once the app has been restored, users will be able to download Telegram normally from Apple’s App Store again. But the incident is another cautionary tale about the constant pressure regulators and technology firms face to deal with malicious or illegal material on key messaging platforms.