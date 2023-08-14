Tecno announced its next-gen Pova 5 series smartphones, which includes the Tecno Pova 5 and the Tecno Pova 5 Pro, in India last week. Ahead of its formal launch, the India price of the Pova 5 series smartphones has been revealed on Amazon India.

READ MORE Tecno Pova 5 series India launch scheduled for August 11

According to the details shared on the platform, the Tecno Pova 5 will come at a starting price of Rs 11,999 in India.

On the other hand, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 14,999 in the country. As a part of the launch offers, Amazon India is giving an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 to the interested buyers. In addition to that, the company is also offering a no-cost EMI option of up to six months to the interested buyers. Detailed pricing of the phone will be revealed later today.

READ MORE Top 10 bestselling premium smartphones on Amazon

Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications

As far as the features are concerned, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro sports an ARC interface at the back, which included LED lights that can be used for a host of notifications and alerts. It features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and 580 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging technology.

READ MORE Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G goes up for pre-booking in India

On the camera front, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro sports a dual-rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor. On the front, the smartphone has an 16MP selfie camera.

The Pova 5 Pro will be available in India in Silver Fantasy and Dark Illusion colour variants.

For game lovers! Time to check out all these powerful features of #POVA5Pro5G. #LightUpYourPower pic.twitter.com/FLbA11v3Ln — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) August 2, 2023

Tecno Pova 5 specifications

The Tecno Pova 5 also comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset that is coupled with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology. On the camera front, the Tecno Pova 5 sports a dual-rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera.

The Tecno Pova 5 will be available in India in Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue, and Amber Gold colour variants.