Tecno has officially confirmed the release date of the upcoming Tecno Pova 5 series in India. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G will likely be the major device in the series. The device was all over the social media platform as the company teased its Nothing phone-like glowing LEDs feature. Let’s take a look at the full details.

Tecno Pova 5 series India launch date, expected price

The Tecno Pova 5 series is scheduled to launch on August 11 in India. The series is expected to have up to two models, namely, Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro. The latter will be the major model. The smartphone is rumored to launch in the budget segment, likely under Rs 20,000.

The smartphone will likely launch in Black and Silver color options and will be available on Amazon.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications

The Tecno Pova 5 series is aimed at GenZ consumers. The Pova 5 Pro will come with multi-colored LED lights on the back having the Arc interface. These LED lights will blink when calls or messages hit the device. The Arc interface will also enable these lights to turn on when charging and listening to music.

The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 6.78-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It’s already available in global markets so we know that it has an IPS LCD panel. The screen has a modern aspect ratio and 580 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. It has a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and an auxiliary sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 2K videos at 30fps.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. The smartphone has all major connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C for charging and data transfer.