TECNO’s new concept phone has no visible display bezels, debuts at IFA 2026 next month

TECNO has revealed a new concept smartphone that aims to push display design a step further. Called the Next-Gen Borderless Concept Phone, the prototype features what the company describes as a true 0mm display border, giving the front of the phone an almost uninterrupted screen. The concept device is scheduled to make its public debut at IFA 2026 in Berlin this September. Also Read: Bank of Baroda data leak: Hacker claims 1TB customer data breach

The company has not shared the phone’s hardware specifications yet, but it says the concept is focused on showcasing its latest display technology. Also Read: Running out of Google storage? Your Android backup could be the reason; Here's what to do

A display with no visible borders

According to TECNO, the biggest highlight of the concept phone is its 0mm display border, which removes the visible black bezel typically found around smartphone displays. The company says this was made possible through a combination of advanced internal stacking, new screen packaging techniques, and structural re-engineering. Also Read: Google Maps may soon use Gmail, Photos and Calendar data to plan your trips

TECNO hasn’t explained exactly how it achieved this design yet. The company is expected to share more about the technology when it officially showcases the concept phone at IFA 2026.

Even with the nearly borderless design, the phone continues to feature a centrally placed punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera instead of hiding it under the display.

IFA 2026 debut confirmed

TECNO has confirmed that the Next-Gen Borderless Concept Phone will be unveiled during the IFA 2026 ShowStoppers vent in Berlin. The annual consumer electronics exhibition will take place from September 4 to September 8, where several technology brands are expected to unveil new products and concept devices.

Along with the announcement, TECNO also shared teaser images offering a closer look at the phone’s nearly borderless display before tis official debut.

Images compare it with iPhone 17 Pro

Alongside the announcement, TECNO also released promotional images comparing the concept phone with the iPhone 17 Pro. In these images, the difference in bezel thickness is immediately noticeable, with TECNO’s concept appearing to extend the display much closer to the edges of the frame.

Separately, tipster Ice Universe also shared images of the device on X, describing it as the industry’s first smartphone concept with a true 0mm display border.

Will this technology reach future phones?

At the moment, TECNO has introduced the device only as a concept smartphone. The company has not confirmed whether the technology will be commercialised or when it could appear in a mass-market product.

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Still, the announcement suggests TECNO is exploring ways to bring this display technology to its future smartphones. Bezels on smartphones have become thinner with every new generation. TECNO’s latest concept goes a step further by trying to get rid of the visible border around the display, creating an almost edge-to-edge viewing experience.