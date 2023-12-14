Techlusive Awards 2023: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to grace mega event as chief guest

India Dot Com Private Limited (IDPL), the digital arm of Zee Media, is hosting the fourth edition of Techlusive Summit & Awards on December 15. The fourth season of the tech awards will bring together the best of India’s technology brands and felicitate them for their achievements this year. Gracing this auspicious ceremony will be the honourable Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh. In his presence, awards will be given to the best gadgets in categories, including Budget Smartphone of the Year, Camera Smartphone of the Year, Gaming Smartphone of the Year, Flagship Smartphone of Year, and Best Innovation of the Year.

Chief Guest

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space, will be the chief guest for the event. He represents Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh holds a medical degree and has practised medicine in the past. He was previously holding the office of Union Minister of Earth Sciences. He is known for his advocacy for science and technology in India.

Keynote speaker

Joining the chief guest, experts, and other guests will be our keynote speaker, Syed Nazakat, who will impart his wisdom on the current buzzwords, AI and Web 3.0. Mr Nazakat is the founder and CEO of DataLEADS, where he works with news organizations, media innovators and think tanks across Asia. He has over 17 years of experience as a journalist, open data strategist and entrepreneur. He has won many awards and accolades throughout his career including the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence Award, Christiane Amanpour Award and the British Medical Journal Award. Apart from DataLEADS, he also leads CIJ, which is a non-profit organisation he founded to promote the cause of watchdog journalism in India. He is a Member of the Board of Directors at GIJN (USA) and Pulitzer-prize winning global media watchdog, ICIJ (USA).