Techlusive Awards 2023: Exhaustive panels, expert panelists, and tech pundits as jury

India Dot Com Private Limited (IDPL), which is the digital division of Zee Media, is set to host the fourth edition of Techlusive Summit & Awards on December 15th. The tech awards event will honour and recognise the accomplishments of the best technology brands in India this year. The ceremony will be graced by the esteemed presence of Dr Jitendra Singh, the honourable Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space. The keynote speaker for the event will be Syed Nazakat, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DataLEADS. During the ceremony, awards will be presented to the top gadgets in categories, such as Budget Smartphone of the Year, Camera Smartphone of the Year, Gaming Smartphone of the Year, Flagship Smartphone of Year, and Best Innovation of the Year.

Panel Discussion Topics

Experts from different industries will congregate to discuss the following topics:

— AI: Threats and Opportunities

— Is Web 3.0 Worth The Hype: The Road Ahead?

Panellists

Joining the first panel discussion are Dr Subi Chaturvedi, Global Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer at InMobi; Kartik Sharma, Co-Founder of DCodeAI, author of books on artificial intelligence under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board curriculum; and Himanshu Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of FUTR Studios — India’s first virtual influencer Kyra.

The second panel discussion will see the participation of the following experts: Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Super Plastronics Ltd; Professor Rihan Khan Suri, Director of Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at JMI Central University, Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director of The Dialogue, and Pavan Duggal, Supreme Court Lawyer and Cyber Security Expert.

Jury

Our respected jury includes Abhishek Bhatnagar, Senior Tech Blogger; Yogesh Brar, Industry Analyst; Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst and Founder of TechArc; and Ankit Malhotra, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.