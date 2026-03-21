Booked LPG cylinder but still waiting? Steps to raise a complaint

If your LPG cylinder hasn’t been delivered after booking, this is something many users are facing. In several cases, the booking gets confirmed, but the delivery does not happen. The reasons can vary, but there are ways to deal with it. Also Read: Govt new rule on LPG: Households with PNG connection asked to surrender gas cylinders

Why deliveries are getting delayed

One reason being reported is supply pressure. Global disruptions in oil and gas supply have affected movement and availability in some regions. There have also been complaints about local distributors delaying supply or not processing bookings properly. In a few cases, users have said they were asked to wait despite having a confirmed booking or were charged extra. The government has said such practices are not allowed. Also Read: Buying an Induction Cooktop? Keep these 6 things in mind first

Start with your local distributor

Before taking it further, check with your gas agency first. Delays can sometimes happen due to stock issues or delivery backlogs. The agency should be able to give you a clear update on your booking.

If the agency does not give a clear update or the delay continues, the issue can be reported through official channels.

How to file a complaint

Customers can contact their LPG provider using the helpline numbers:

Indane Gas: 1800-2333-555

Bharat Gas: 1800-22-4344

HP Gas: 1800-233-3555

Issues such as non-delivery, delay, or overcharging can be reported on these numbers.

Complaints can also be registered online through the official websites or grievance portals of the respective companies. All three agencies have their own grievance portals where you can select the issue and submit your request. In many cases, this helps move things faster.

What if the issue is not resolved

If the complaint is not addressed, it can be escalated on the government’s consumer grievance portal. This is useful when complaints are not addressed or keep getting delayed.

Rule change you should be aware of

The government has also changed the LPG booking rule recently. The gap between two bookings has been increased from 21 days to 25 days. This has been done to manage supply and avoid misuse.

In such cases, users are advised to report the issue through official channels and not pay any extra amount outside the bill.

FAQs

Q1. What should I do if my LPG cylinder is not delivered after booking?

Ans: Contact your gas agency first, then raise a complaint through official helplines or websites.

Q2. Can I file a complaint online for LPG non-delivery?

Ans: Yes, complaints can be filed on the official websites of Indane, Bharat Gas, or HP Gas.

Q3. What if the gas agency does not resolve my complaint?

You can escalate the issue on the government’s consumer grievance portal.

Q4. Should I pay extra charges for LPG delivery?

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Ans: No, you should only pay the amount mentioned on the official bill.