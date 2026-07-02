Sony to phase out physical PlayStation games from 2028, fans react

Sony has confirmed that it will stop releasing new PlayStation games on physical discs from January 2028. Going forward, all new titles will be sold only in digital format through the PlayStation Store or as digital download codes available at retail stores. Also Read: GTA VI pre-orders: Xbox rejects reports that PS5 is winning by a huge margin

The company says the decision reflects changing buying habits, with digital game purchases now far ahead of physical sales. Even though many expected Sony to eventually move in this direction, the announcement hasn’t gone down well with a section of PlayStation users, particularly those who still prefer collecting or buying games on discs. Also Read: Grand Theft Auto VI: 8 things to know before pre-ordering GTA 6

Sony has also made it clear that this won’t affect existing releases. Only games launching from January 2028 onwards will follow the new digital-only approach.

Why Sony is making the switch

According to Sony, the gaming industry has gradually shifted towards digital purchases over the past few years. The company said digital downloads have become the preferred option for most players, making physical discs a much smaller part of overall game sales.

Industry analysts have also pointed to the same trend. According to Ampere Analysis, only around 13 per cent of PlayStation game sales were digital when the PS4 launched in 2013. By 2025, that figure had climbed to nearly 80 per cent.

Sony had already started moving in this direction with the launch of the PlayStation 5 in 2020, which came with both a standard version and a Digital Edition that removed the disc drive altogether. The PS5 Pro also requires players to buy the disc drive separately if they want physical media support.

What changes for players

For gamers, the biggest change is how future PlayStation games will be purchased. Instead of buying a disc, players will either download games directly from the PlayStation Store or buy a redemption code from a retail outlet.

The move also raises questions around game ownership. Physical copies can usually be resold, exchanged with friends or bought second-hand at lower prices. Since digital games don’t offer those options, players could end up with fewer ways to pick up games at lower prices.

Collectors are also expected to be affected. Many players still prefer owning boxed copies, whether for collecting, preserving games or simply having a physical library on their shelves. That option will disappear for new PlayStation titles after the transition.

Another concern being discussed is long-term access. Since digital games depend on online stores, some players worry about what could happen if a title is removed from sale or if digital storefronts eventually shut down in the future.

Gamers react to the announcement

The announcement has received mixed reactions across gaming communities. Some gamers say this was always going to happen as digital purchases have become more common over the years. Even so, plenty of PlayStation fans aren’t happy about losing the option to buy future games on discs.

According to reports, several gamers have raised concerns about losing the second-hand market, game preservation and consumer choice. Analysts have also noted that specialist game retailers could be affected as physical sales continue to decline.

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The announcement has also renewed discussion around the PlayStation 6. Some industry observers believe Sony’s decision is another sign that the company’s next-generation console could launch as a fully digital system, although Sony has not officially shared any details about the PS6 so far.