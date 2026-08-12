Moto G77 Power review: No more POWER to recommend?

Motorola has been releasing a new Power-named model, while highlighting one of its biggest strengths — battery. But what remains intact along with it is a whole package of a good display, decent performance and manageable cameras at a reasonable price. Yes, that price matters. But rising costs of RAM and other components are slowly increasing the prices of smartphones. While the massive increase may hit the premium range of smartphones, but I personally feel the budget segment is on the front foot to be impacted.

I felt the same with the Moto G77 Power. Motorola’s latest edition takes the same approach as the usual Power models in the past, but what has changed drastically is the price. It comes at a starting price of Rs 25,999 for the single variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. I am mentioning the price factor several times because its predecessor was launched in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment.

But keeping the price factor aside for a while, the phone itself comes with some promising specifications — a 7,000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera and Android 16 out of the box. On paper, there are some meaningful upgrades over its predecessor. But the competition has also become tougher.

After spending more than a month with the Moto G77 Power, I have a better idea of where it stands. And while the battery remains its biggest strength, I am not entirely convinced that it is enough to justify the Rs 25,999 price tag. So, is it worth buying with a steep price jump? Here’s what I believe.

Moto G77 Power Design

Motorola has kept things simple with the Moto G77 Power, and at first glance, it looks very much like other Power-series phones. In fact, the design feels quite repetitive at this point. I used the Pantone Blue colour variant, which comes with a textured polymer leather finish at the back. Having said that, you can be relaxed as it feels comfortable to hold and also offers a decent amount of grip. Another advantage of this finish is that it does a good job of hiding fingerprints and smudges.

The plastic frame, however, does remind you that this is still a budget-oriented smartphone. What may concern you is that the phone also feels bulky as soon as you pick it up, largely because of the 7,000mAh battery inside. It weighs around 210-215 grams, depending on the variant. Having said that, know that I didn’t find it uncomfortable to use for long hours in our day-to-day life.

What else may seem surprising is that Motorola has retained a 3.5mm audio jack, which is a rarity now.

Moto G77 Power Display

The Moto G77 Power features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display does its job while keeping the resolution good enough to keep text and images sharp, and a 120Hz refresh rate makes the scrolling smooth. However, this is where the phone starts feeling slightly outdated for its price. Well, outdoor visibility is not its strongest point. Although the phone gets enough brightness (1050 nits) to read messages or check notifications, but it sometimes struggles under harsh sunlight.

But the thick bezels remind you that it is still a budget phone! Bezels are quite noticeable, especially the bottom chin. And more importantly, this is still an LCD panel at a time when some competitors in this price range are offering AMOLED displays. The difference becomes particularly obvious while watching darker content, where blacks appear more grey than deep black.

Moto G77 Power Performance

This is probably one of the biggest areas where I expected more from the phone, especially considering its Rs 25,999 price. The Moto G77 Power is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For regular usage, though, the Dimensity 6400 does its job. I used the phone for browsing, WhatsApp, Instagram and switching between multiple apps, and I didn’t face any major performance issues. Apps generally opened quickly and the overall interface has been… okayish!

Gaming is possible but if you are a hardcore gamer, then I would recommend looking for some other options. During BGMI sessions, the phone could handle Smooth + Extreme settings at 60fps, but frame drops were noticeable during more intense firefights.

In benchmark tests, the phone also trails behind competitors using more powerful chipsets such as the Dimensity 7400 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3.

So, for everyday usage, the Moto G77 Power is reliable. But at this price, I would have preferred a more powerful processor.

Moto G77 Power Software

The Moto G77 Power runs Android 16 out of the box with Motorola’s Hello UI on top. The software experience remains one of the better things about Motorola phones. The interface is clean and doesn’t feel overloaded with unnecessary customisations. Scrolling through the UI at 120Hz also feels smooth, and Motorola’s animations are fairly quick.

You get familiar Moto features such as the chop gesture to turn on the flashlight, twisting the phone to open the camera and Smart Connect for connecting the phone with other devices.

However, there are some pre-installed third-party apps. During setup, I found apps such as Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Meesho and Blinkit already installed, along with Motorola’s own apps and the Indus App Store. Thankfully, most of these can be uninstalled or removed.

The bigger issue is the update policy. Motorola promises just one major Android OS upgrade, taking the phone from Android 16 to Android 17, along with three years of security updates.

At Rs 25,999, this feels difficult to justify when several competitors are offering longer software support. The phone may work well today, but buyers keeping their phones for several years may find this limiting.

Moto G77 Power Camera

The Moto G77 Power gets a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera with PDAF, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera.

The primary camera is capable of taking decent daylight photos. Images generally have good exposure and the autofocus works quickly. However, I noticed that the processing can sometimes be inconsistent.

Some daylight photos have slightly warmer or more saturated tones than expected, while details can soften when you zoom into the image. The camera hardware itself looks promising, but Motorola’s image processing doesn’t always extract the best possible results from it.

The ultra-wide camera is clearly weaker. It maintains reasonable colour consistency with the primary camera, but details drop noticeably, especially when you crop into the images.

Portrait shots are better. The subject generally looks sharp and the background blur is convincing, although edge detection can still struggle in certain situations.

The 32MP selfie camera is another area where the phone does reasonably well. In good lighting, selfies are sharp and colours look natural enough. It also captures a wider perspective, which can be useful for group selfies.

Low-light performance from the primary camera is acceptable. It can retain a reasonable amount of exposure, although details become softer in darker scenes, especially without the help of OIS.

Both front and rear cameras can record video at up to 2K resolution at 30fps, but the video quality isn’t particularly impressive.

Overall, the camera setup is capable, but I expected a little more from the Sony LYTIA 600 sensor.

Moto G77 Power Battery

The biggest reason to buy the Moto G77 Power is still sitting inside the phone — the 7,000mAh battery. And after using the phone for more than a month, I can say that the battery life is genuinely strong.

With regular usage involving work calls, social media, browsing, watching videos and messaging, the phone could easily get through a full day with plenty of battery left. With lighter usage, it was possible to continue into the next day without reaching for the charger.

In another test, the phone managed around nine hours of screen-on time spread across three days, which shows just how much endurance this battery can offer when the phone is not being used constantly.

Motorola claims up to three days of battery life, and while actual usage will obviously vary, the G77 Power certainly lives up to the idea behind the Power series.

Charging, however, is a different story. The phone supports 30W/33W TurboPower charging, depending on the configuration tested, and charging a 7,000mAh battery takes time. A full charge from 0 to 100 per cent took around 1 hour and 40 minutes in one test.

There is also support for reverse wired charging, which can be useful if you want to give some power to your earbuds or another phone.

So yes, the battery is excellent. But the charging speed isn’t exactly keeping up with what some competitors now offer.

Moto G77 Power: Verdict

The Moto G77 Power is not a bad smartphone. In fact, there are quite a few things I like about it.

The 7,000mAh battery delivers excellent endurance, the vegan leather finish feels comfortable, the software is clean, the stereo speakers are good and the 3.5mm headphone jack is a welcome addition. The primary camera is also capable of producing good results in the right conditions, while everyday performance remains reliable.

But the problem is the price.

At Rs 25,999, the Moto G77 Power enters a segment where compromises are harder to ignore. You get an LCD display when competitors are offering AMOLED panels, a Dimensity 6400 chipset when more powerful processors are available, relatively slow charging for a 7,000mAh battery and just one Android OS upgrade.

The design also doesn’t feel particularly fresh anymore.

The Moto G77 Power still makes sense if your priority is battery life and you simply don’t want to worry about charging your phone every day. The clean software, comfortable rear finish and wired audio support are additional advantages.

But if you are looking for the most complete smartphone under Rs 30,000, the G77 Power becomes a difficult recommendation.

The Power series used to have a very simple proposition — get a big battery without making too many compromises elsewhere. With the Moto G77 Power, the battery is still doing most of the heavy lifting.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

And at Rs 25,999, I’m not sure that’s enough anymore.