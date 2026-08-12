Realme 16x 5G launched with a massive 7,000mAh battery: Check price and specifications

Realme has launched the Realme 16x 5G in India, adding a new 5G smartphone to its lineup. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 7,000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also gets an IP65 rating, AI-powered camera features and up to 256GB of storage.

The Realme 16x 5G will be available in India through the Realme India website and Flipkart.

Realme 16x 5G price in India

The Realme 16x 5G price in India starts at Rs 25,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 27,999, while the top-end 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 30,999.

The smartphone comes in Endurance Brown and Glory White colour options. It will go on sale from August 13 at 12PM IST through the Realme India website and Flipkart.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can get a Rs 2,000 flat discount or an exchange benefit of up to Rs 3,000. The effective starting price can therefore come down to Rs 23,999. Buyers can also opt for up to 10 months of no-cost EMI.

Variant Price 4GB + 128GB Rs 25,999 6GB + 128GB Rs 27,999 6GB + 256GB Rs 30,999

Realme 16x 5G specifications

The Realme 16x 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720×1,570 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. It also offers up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness in HBM mode.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

Realme has equipped the phone with a 5,300 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system. It also gets the company’s GT Boost gaming optimisation engine and Flux Engine.

The Realme 16x 5G comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It also offers military-grade MIL-STD-810 shock resistance.

Camera

The smartphone comes with several AI-based camera and imaging features, including AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity, Motion Photo and Dual-View Video Mode.

The Dual-View Video Mode allows users to record using different camera perspectives simultaneously, while AI-based tools are designed to improve image quality and make editing easier.

Battery

The Realme 16x 5G packs a large 7,000mAh battery, which is one of the key highlights of the smartphone. It supports 45W fast charging, along with bypass charging and reverse charging.

For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3. It also features a USB Type-C port and supports dual-SIM connectivity.

The smartphone measures 166.47 x 78.23 x 8.88mm and weighs 217 grams.

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Specifications at a glance