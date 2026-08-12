Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL launched in India: What's new? Check price, specs

Google has officially launched the Pixel 11 series in India, bringing its latest flagship smartphones to the country. The lineup includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold also joins the series in select markets.

This time, Google is focusing on a mix of camera upgrades, AI features, brighter displays and the new Tensor G6 chipset. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pixel 11 series, including price, specifications and availability in India.

Google Pixel 11 series price in India

The Google Pixel 11 starts at Rs 89,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,04,999.

The Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the 512GB version costs Rs 1,34,999.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at Rs 1,34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, going up to Rs 1,49,999 for the 512GB version.

The Pixel 11 comes in Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost and Obsidian colours. The Pro models are available in Canyon, Fog, Olive and Obsidian.

Google is also offering up to Rs 10,000 instant cashback on the Pro models, along with up to Rs 9,000 exchange bonus. The standard Pixel 11 gets Rs 7,000 cashback. No-cost EMI options are also available.

The Pixel 11 series is now available to order in India through the Google India online store, Flipkart and select offline stores.

Google Pixel 11 series specifications and features

All three phones are powered by Google’s new Tensor G6 chipset and run Android 17 with Google’s latest AI features. The company has also added the Titan M3 security chip for additional protection.

The standard Pixel 11 gets a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 11 Pro also has a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, while the Pro XL gets a larger 6.8-inch display. Both Pro models can reach up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness. Storage now starts at 256GB across the lineup, which is a change from some previous Pixel models.

The Pixel 11 packs a 4,985mAh battery with 30W wired charging and 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging. The Pixel 11 Pro gets a 4,850mAh battery, while the Pro XL packs a 5,115mAh cell and supports faster 45W wired charging.

Talking about the cameras, the Pixel 11 gets a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera. It also supports Super Res Zoom and 4K video recording.

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The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL get a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide and a 48MP 5x telephoto sensor. Google says the Pro models can offer up to 100x Pro Res Zoom and 8K video recording with Video Boost.