Best Party Speakers Under Rs 20,000: boAt PartyPal 650, JBL and More

Looking for a party speaker that can deliver loud sound, powerful bass and useful features without spending Rs 20,000 or more? Several options are available in the market, including portable speakers for outdoor usage and party speakers with wireless microphones and karaoke capabilities that are designed for outdoor use as well as equipped with trolley-style.

The newest addition to the list is the boAt PartyPal 650 and it will be available with 300W output along with dual wireless microphones, RGB lights and in-built auto tuner karaoke feature . Other models include JBL, Sonos, Soundcore and Zebronics speakers, which feature varying amounts of output, battery life, mobility and party capabilities.

Check out the list:

Product Price Key features boAt PartyPal 650 Rs 19,999 300W RMS output, Karaoke Auto-Tuner, built-in DJ tracks and Bass Drop, 2 UHF wireless microphones, RGB LEDs, up to 5 hours playtime, TWS support, Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, TF card Zebronics Party Fyre 102 Rs 13,999 200W output, dual 25.4cm full-range drivers, dual wireless UHF mics, up to 9 hours playback, karaoke, TWS, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, SD, mSD, AUX, RGB lighting Sonos Roam 2 Rs 14,999 Lightweight design, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, up to 10 hours battery life, voice control, waterproof and durable build JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2 Rs 17,999 AI Sound Boost, dynamic light show, up to 15 hours playback, Auracast multi-speaker support, guitar and mic input, Bluetooth boAt PartyPal 600 Plus Rs 17,999 240W output, AI Karaoke Auto-Tuner, built-in DJ tracks and Bass Drop, 2 UHF wireless mics, dynamic RGB LEDs, up to 6 hours battery, trolley wheels Soundcore Anker Rave Party 2 Rs 18,899 120W stereo sound, PartyCast 2.0, light show, IPX4 water resistance, up to 16 hours playtime, mic input, Custom EQ and BassUp

boAt PartyPal 650

The boAt PartyPal 650 is the newest speaker on this list and comes with a 300W output. It features an AI Karaoke Auto Tuner, built-in DJ tracks and a Bass Drop feature aimed at enhancing the party experience. It includes two UHF wireless microphones, ideal for karaoke, parties and more. It is priced at Rs 19,999 and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and boAt lifestyle to purchase.

It also receives the colorful RGB LEDs and wheels to better move around. The speaker comes in a Midnight Black colour option. It is ideal for large indoor and outdoor events.

It can be used as an extra-ordinary party speaker for those who love high volume and karaoke. It comes with AI-powered karaoke features, built-in DJ tracks, RGB lighting and two UHF wireless microphones.

The speaker’s AI Karaoke Auto Tuner will analyze the voice in real-time and tune it to make singing live smoother. It also comes with built-in DJ tracks, sound effects and a dedicated Bass Drop feature to enable the addition of transitions and bass effects during parties.

The PartyPal 650 features 300W RMS get power and the company says it’s got “Powerful Bass, Clear Mids & Highs. It provides playback duration up to 5 hrs at 60 % volume.

The speaker is designed to be portable with wheels and trolley-type handle. It also has bright RGB LED lights, which flash and change colour in harmony with the music.

Two UHF wireless microphones are included with the speaker, for use with karaoke, announcements and duet performances. It has Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, TF card, USB and wired microphone input.

Two compatible speakers can be connected wirelessly via TWS, and the PartyPal 650 can deliver up to 600W RMS with TWS connection. The boAt Hearables app allows users to customize and manage their speaker, and also has a few other features, like battery info.

Zebronics Party Fyre 102

The Zebronics Party Fyre 102 is the lowest priced speaker available on this list at Rs 13,999. It has a power of 200W and delivers with two 25.4cm full-range drivers. The speaker is compatible with Karaoke and has dual wireless UHF microphones.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.0, USB, SD card, microSD card and AUX. It is also TWS compatible and comes with a six-band equaliser. There’s RGB lighting and playback up to 9 hours and trolley wheels make it easier to move around.

Sonos Roam 2

The price of the Sonos Roam 2 speaker is Rs 14,999 and it is aimed at users who wish to have a smaller and more portable speaker. The Roam 2 is lighter than the bigger party speakers on this list and is easier to carry around when it comes to outdoor use.

It also features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and has a battery life of up to 10 hours. It also features voice control, is waterproof, and will last a long time, so that the speaker can be used at home, outdoors and on the road.

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2 is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be centered on party-oriented audio functions. It incorporates the wireless Bluetooth audio technology and includes the AI Sound Boost technology to provide better sound output.

The speaker is also capable of a dynamic light show, and provides up to 15 hours of playback. It has multi-speaker support with Auracast and has guitar and microphone inputs. The speaker comes with a microphone however the microphone wire is not included.

boAt PartyPal 600 Plus

Another alternative is a boAt PartyPal 600 Plus available at Rs 17,999. It has a 240W power output and is ideal for those who want a standalone party speaker with karaoke capabilities.

The speaker comes with an AI Karaoke Auto-Tuner, built-in DJ tracks and a Bass Drop feature. It also features two UHF wireless microphones and RGB LEDs that are dynamic. The speaker has a battery life of up to 6 hours and is equipped with trolley wheels that allow it to be moved easily.

Soundcore Anker Rave Party 2

The Soundcore Anker Rave Party 2 is 120W stereo, and costs Rs 18,899. It is compatible with PartyCast 2.0 and lets users pair compatible speakers to create a bigger sound system.

The speaker is also complete with a light show, custom EQ controls and BassUp technology. It offers up to 16 hours of playtime and has an IPX4 water-resistant design. There is also a microphone input, which makes it perfect for parties, gatherings and outdoor use.

What’s the best speaker to purchase under Rs 20,000?

The right speaker depends on what you need from it. boAt PartyPal 650 highlights include its 300W output, two wireless microphones, AI karaoke auto tuner and RGB lighting. Users who are searching for a party speaker dedicated to high output and karaoke functions can consider it.

On a lower budget, the Zebronics Party Fyre 102 is available to buyers with a price tag of Rs 13,999 and it delivers 200W of power along with wireless microphones and multiple connectivity options. The Sonos Roam 2 is a more portable and waterproof option, whereas the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2 and Soundcore Anker Rave Party 2 boast longer claimed playtimes and party-centric characteristics.

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The price of a party speaker can vary from Rs 13,999 to Rs 19,999. This means that monetary constraints will determine the choice of the buyer, in addition to desired features and functions like sound output, battery life, portability, karaoke and connectivity.