Xiaomi S Mini LED TV review: The display impressed me, the software didn’t

A new TV is supposed to feel like an upgrade. Larger screen, clearer image, faster software and more features and that’s typically what you are looking for.

With the Xiaomi S Mini LED TV, however, my experience was a bit different.

I have been using the Xiaomi S Mini LED TV 55 inch for a few weeks and I used it for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, movies and a little bit of gaming. The TV costs Rs 51,999, so there’s a lot to offer for such a price. It is equipped with a QD Mini LED panel, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ compatibility, up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Audio compatibility and gaming support.

In theory, it’s more of a high-quality TV, minus the high OLED pricing.

As for the photo, Xiaomi has done a pretty good job.

The trouble is, a TV is no longer all about the picture. It’s also about the speed at which apps open up, the way that menus respond and how easy it is to navigate the app in general. Xiaomi’s mini led TV was not that great on that front.

I have an older 44-inch Samsung TV already, and I find it to be smoother to use in day-to-day as well. The Samsung is certainly not as good as the Xiaomi’s display but apps load quicker and the interface is more reliable.

So, is Xiaomi S Mini LED TV worth Rs 51,999? Here are the things I discovered.

A simple design which appears high quality

The Xiaomi S Mini LED TV doesn’t try to look flashy at all, and I’m kind of here for that.

The display’s bezels are quite narrow, almost invisible when viewing. This dark grey finish also creates a clean and premium look to the TV.

I had the TV on a table, and it looked quite good on it. It doesn’t draw attention to itself and keeps the screen the point of focus.

The build quality is also good. The wall mounting is optional, but you can use the included stand if you don’t plan to mount it on the wall.

Another aspect in which Xiaomi has performed well is connectivity. There are three HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1), USB, Ethernet, optical audio and AV ports.

However, the side facing ports are advantageous if you mount the TV, as they are easier to access.

In all, it’s not an earth-shattering design, but it does fit the price point of a TV.

The display is the biggest reason to buy it

It’s here that the Xiaomi S Mini LED TV truly excels.

The 55” TV features a QD Mini LED panel, 4K resolution, and offers Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG and Filmmaker Mode. Xiaomi says that the device can reach a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits and the screen is bright enough for comfortable viewing even in daylight.

Colours are vibrant and rich. Reds look punchy, greens have plenty of depth and skin tones generally look natural.

But what impressed me most was the contrast.

This is not an OLED panel, don’t expect blacks to be perfect. However, there may be some blooming around bright objects in dark scenes. The black levels are definitely impressive for the price of this Mini LED TV, though.

The movies are especially good.

Even in dark scenes, there is lots of depth, and in bright ones, there’s enough punch to make HDR content more immersive. Dolby Vision material is likewise great to see, especially in a dimly lit environment.

The size of 55 inches enhances it. You will immediately see the difference if you are upgrading from a smaller TV.

Viewing angles are also acceptable for normal living room use. I didn’t need to be in the line of sight of the screen to appreciate the picture.

The display is to me the best feature of this TV.

Opening apps can be frustrating, but streaming looks great

I had so much time to spend watching Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube and as soon as the content began to play I had very little to complain about.

The overall picture is clear, colours are vivid and HDR images are impressive.

The problem comes before that.

The Xiaomi TV has been known to take a while to launch apps from time to time. It’s not always as fast going through menus as I would like either. There are moments when you press a button and have to wait for the TV to respond.

It’s not slow at all but it does happen frequently enough that it makes a difference.

That’s where my older Samsung TV came in as a surprise.

I wouldn’t say much impressive, but my Samsung is still smoother when performing basic tasks, it’s just a lot older and had a much less impressive display. Apps are responsive and don’t force me to wait for the user interface.

That caused the software version of the Xiaomi to be even more frustrating.

The TV has 2GB of RAM, but I cannot be certain that this is the primary reason of the laggy experience. It could also be software optimisation.

Regardless, there is room for improvement here for Xiaomi.

An external streaming device assists in helping to stream content

The answer is a simple solution.

I also used an external streaming device with the TV, and the difference was quite noticeable. The apps had quicker open time and smoother navigation.

This will make the Xiaomi S Mini LED TV more easily recommended when you have other devices such as a Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.

But I still believe that the software that is built in is smoother.

Ideally, you shouldn’t need to spend Rs 51,999 for a smart TV and need another device just to make everyday navigation feel faster.

The fortunate part is that the software problem doesn’t have any impact on image when you actually start watching something.

A soundbar is just as good as soundbar

The TV has a 30W stereo speaker system, which was more than I expected and I was happy with the results.

Dialogue is easy to understand, voices are easy to hear and the speaker can be loud enough to be heard in a regular sized room.

I didn’t instantly feel the urge to use a soundbar for my daily Netflix, YouTube and TV viewing.

The support of Dolby Audio and DTS also enhances the overall experience.

A dedicated soundbar will also deliver better bass and a more extensive soundstage, of course. In terms of TV speaker integration, Xiaomi has done a good job except for built-in TV speakers.

Playing games is cool, but don’t just purchase it for 120Hz.

The Xiaomi S Mini LED TV also has features for gamers, such as ALLM and an HDMI 2.1 port.

The large 4K display makes for excellent games. The colours are rich and the details are crisp and the 55” display allows you to enjoy games like Forza Horizon, Spider-Man, FIFA and Call of Duty.

But, I wouldn’t go out on a limb to purchase this TV just for the games.

The specs show 60Hz refresh rate, and MEMC support for 4K 60Hz. But if you are a person looking for a true 120Hz television for competitive gaming, then this isn’t the television I would pick.

It’s tolerable for casual console players, however.

The gaming extras are good, but not the primary selling point of this TV.

Remote is simple and easy to use

The remote doesn’t attempt to do anything new, that’s okay.

The buttons are easy to understand and commonplace, and the dedicated shortcuts make it easy to get to the more popular streaming services.

I like this better than remotes that do too much.

It’s not fancy, but it is functional.

So is it better than my old Samsung though?

This is where things get tricky for me.

The Xiaomi is definitely better in terms of the display quality.

It’s brighter, colours more vivid, the HDR content looks better, and the 55-inch display is more immersive.

However, the entire experience is not necessarily improved in all aspects.

My old Samsung is still quick and reliable when I use its basic smart features. The Xiaomi sometimes makes me wait for apps to open.

These are the things you come into contact with daily, it may seem like a small thing.

It’s great when a TV looks awesome, but if you have to wait all the time when you want to open Netflix, then some of that excitement goes out the window.

This doesn’t mean that my old Samsung is the better TV. Obviously, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the new tech provides a superior experience in all aspects.

Who should buy the Xiaomi S Mini LED TV?

The Xiaomi S Mini LED TV is the best option for those looking for a large, vibrant, and colourful TV at a price point lower than OLED displays.

The enhancement in picture quality will be rather evident if you’re upgrading from a normal LED TV.

It’s especially suited for movies and streaming and HDR, and the built-in speakers are decent for normal usage.

Casual gamers should also be happy with it.

But, if you already have a great high-end TV that performs well, I wouldn’t be in a rush to get a new one simply because this TV is a Mini LED monitor.

My own experience with my older Samsung is a good example.

Final verdict: Buy it for the screen

The picture is the most important aspect of the Xiaomi S Mini LED TV and here it all gets it right.

The QD Mini LED panel is bright, colorful and offers great contrast for a Rs 51,999 priced TV. The movies are fantastic, the HDR content is quite impactful and the 55″ TV delivers an immersive viewing experience.

It has a very clean design, surprisingly good speakers, and an excellent line of connectivity.

However, the software is holding up the system.

Apps may not open as quickly, and interface may not be as responsive as expected. This was even more evident for me, since I still use my older Samsung TV, and it is smoother.

The Xiaomi S Mini LED TV was not a bad buy, I would hardly say that. The exact opposite – if you’re interested in the picture quality around the Rs 50,000 price range then it’s a good choice.

But that’s the easy part: purchase it as a display piece, and if you can, get a good external streaming device to go with it.

In this way, you’ll be able to take advantage of everything Xiaomi made without taking the risk of its biggest limitation.

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With the Xiaomi S Mini LED TV, you don’t have to invest in OLED to enjoy a big screen experience. Just needs some software work to make it feel as high-end as its display.