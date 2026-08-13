Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold With 8-Inch Super Actua Flex Display Launched in India: Price, Features

Google has announced the launch of its new book-style foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold in India on Wednesday. The new foldable was unveiled at the same time as the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel Watch 5. It is equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while powered by Google’s new Tensor G6 chipset.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold also houses an 8-inch inner screen, a cover screen with a resolution of 6.5 inches and a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel sensor as its centerpiece. It has an inbuilt Android 17 OS and includes some AI features such as the new HiLight indicator.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold price in India

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold price in India is Rs 1,86,999. It comes in one configuration that has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will be available in Olive colour and is now on sale in India on Flipkart and Google India online store for pre-order.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s specifications and features

Google has pre-loaded Android 17 on the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Google has guaranteed seven years of OS upgrades, security updates and Pixel Drop updates.

On the inside is an 8-inch OLED Super Actua Flex display, with a resolution of 2,076×2,152 pixels. It refreshes at up to 120Hz, has a pixel density of 372ppi, HDR and is capable of 16 million colours. It can attain a peak brightness of 3600 nits, and is equipped with an ultra-thin glass cover.

The smartphone features a 6.5″ OLED Super Actua cover display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,342 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The cover screen can also do up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and as much as 3,600 nits of peak brightness. It is covered with an extremely tough ceramic cover glass.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is dust and water resistant, with an IP68 rating.

Tensor G6 chipset and storage

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is based on Google’s Tensor G6 chipset, under the hood. It comes with a 16GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage with a Titan M3 security coprocessor.

The setup is optimized for challenging applications, multitasking, and Google’s new AI capabilities. Android 17 is also on the smartphone, along with Android’s new features and AI options.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold cameras

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold has a triple back camera system. It features a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 127-degree angle, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.1 aperture.

The telephoto camera lets you zoom up to 5X optically, and up to 30X digitally.

The foldable comes with two 10-megapixel selfie and video cameras. One is mounted on the cover display and the other is in the inner foldable display. Video recording can be done up to 4K resolution at 60 fps.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold battery and charging

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is equipped with a 4,806mAh battery. Google’s estimate is a battery that will last for over 24 hours on a single charge.

When connected to a compatible 30W charging adapter, the smartphone can run through a 30W wired charging process in about 30 minutes to get to 50% charge. It also provides up to 25W fast charging for wireless charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold connectivity

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and NFC. It also supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS and NavIC.

The device has a USB Type-C port, as well as a fingerprint sensor on the side for biometric authentication.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold size and weight

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold has an unfolded size of 155.2×150.4x5mm and an unfolded size of 155.2x76x10.1mm. It has a weight of around 239 g.

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With its large 8-inch inner display, Tensor G6 chipset, triple rear cameras and seven years of software support, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is positioned as Google’s premium foldable smartphone for 2026.