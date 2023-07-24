Samsung is set to host its second major event of the year. The company will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on July 26 wherein the company will unveil its next-generation of foldable phones. In addition to the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series smartphones, the company is expected to launch its next-gen smartwatch series, dubbed as the Galaxy Watch 6 Series and its premium tablet series, Galaxy Tab S9 series at its upcoming event.

READ MORE Samsung Wallet users can now save personal IDs, documents

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, here’s everything we know about Samsung’s upcoming devices:

When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event online

In the past, Samsung has hosted its Galaxy Unpacked event in various cities across the globe such as New York City in the US, Piccadilly Circus in London, CentralWorld in Bangkok, Tai Koo Li in Chengdu, China, and King Road Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This year, the company is bringing the event home by hosting the event in Seoul, South Korea. This is the first Galaxy Unpacked event that the company is hosting in the city.

READ MORE Samsung Wallet brings support for student IDs

While the event will be live streamed from Seoul, interested people will be able to watch the live event on Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com and Samsung’s official YouTube channel starting 4:30PM IST.

We at Techlusive will also be following the event live, so stay tuned for all the updates.

What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event

As mentioned before, Samsung will launch several new devices at the event. While the company has extensively talked about next-gen Fold and Flip devices, word is that the company will also be launching new smartwatches and new tablets at the event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

While Samsung hasn’t confirmed the details yet, as per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to get a 7.6-inch AMOLED FHD+ primary display and a 6.2-inch secondary display. Both the screens are tipped to get 120Hz screen refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP camera setup at the back, a 108MP main camera and a 12MP front-facing camera. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage and be backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is also tipped to get an S-Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, will come with a 6.7-inch primary display and a 3.4-inch secondary display. Both the screens are tipped to get 120Hz screen refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is tipped to get a 12MP + 12MP camera system at the back and a 10MP front-facing camera. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It is expected to be backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series

Unlike the company’s foldables, not much information is available about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. As per reports, it is expected to be available in two size variants — one with a 40mm chassis and a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display, and the other with 44mm chassis and a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen. The upcoming smartwatch is expected to be powered by the Exynos W930 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space.

Can you guess whose hand it is? And what’s on his wrist? Here’s a hint… He is closely related to the number 7! Find out SOoN7! Gear up for the next #SamsungUnpacked.

Pre-reserve now* at https://t.co/FNvrPhMrZf. *T&C apply. #JoinTheFlipSide pic.twitter.com/h56nJ0jbHK — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 23, 2023

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, is expected to be available in three variants like the Galaxy Tab S8 — Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. The tablet is expected to be backed by a 11,200mAh battery with a 13MP + 8MP camera setup at the back. Beyond this, not much is know about upcoming tablet series.