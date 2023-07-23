Samsung will take wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the Unpacked 2023 event. The Unpacked event is scheduled for July 26, which is just a few days ahead.

Here’s everything that we have learned so far about the upcoming foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Design & Display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature a similar design to the Z Fold 4. It will likely come with a 7.6-inch primary display and a 6.2-inch secondary panel. Both screens will have a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Cameras

The device may come with a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. It will be assisted by a 10MP telephoto and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera should be able to shoot 8K videos similar to the predecessor. It will likely have a 10MP for selfies.

Chipset & Battery

The smartphone is expected to come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. This time, expect LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage type. It may pack a 4,400mAh battery. The existing Z Fold 4 has 25W fast charging support, but we expect the successor to have better fast charging technology.

Software & others

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will most likely run on Android 13 OS out of the box. It may have Samsung’s OneUI 5.1 skin on top. The foldable phone may come with an S Pen stylus and have an IP rating.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to start at Rs 1,49,999 in India. It could start under Rs 1,45,000 with offers. The device may arrive in 12GB RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations. Samsung will likely launch the phone in Phantom Black, Cream, and Icy Blue color options. It is expected to go on sale in mid-August. The foldable phone is already up for pre-reservation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Design & Display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get a major change in the design. The device will come with a larger 3.4-inch secondary display, which will be an upgrade over the 1.9-inch screen on the Flip 4. It may come with a 6.7-inch primary display. Both panels will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The smartphone may come with a dual camera system featuring a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It may feature a 10MP camera on the top of the display for selfies and video calls. The is expected to support 4K video recording.

Chipset & Battery

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage in India. It is expected to pack a battery of 3,700mAh with 25W fast charging.

Software & others

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to run on Android 13 OS out of the box with OneUI 5.1 skin on top. It may come with an IP rating similar to the predecessor. It will most likely have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to start at Rs 99,999 in India. It could start under Rs 95,000 with offers. The device may arrive in 8GB /12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB configurations. It is expected to arrive in Graphite, Cream, Mint, and Lavender color options. The device is already up for pre-reservations. It is rumored to go on sale in mid-August.

It is worth noting that Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at the Unpacked event.