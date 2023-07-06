Samsung is expected to launch a couple of other devices alongside the foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked July event.

Samsung has officially confirmed the launch date of its next Unpacked event. The South Korean giant will be unveiling its new foldable phones at the event alongside some other devices. This year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get some major upgrades over their predecessor. That said, let’s take a look at the details of the Unpacked July event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: Where to watch

Just like every year, the Galaxy Unpacked event will be held Live on the company’s official YouTube channel. As per Indian Standard Time, the event will begin at 4:30 PM.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: What to expect

Samsung is expected to launch up to four devices at the event. The company will launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both will be successors to the existing Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Additionally, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Courtesy of leaks and certifications, we do know the specifications of the foldable models. The design of the phones was also revealed through press renders.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to come with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display featuring a Full-HD+ resolution. The punch-hole panel will have a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a 6.2-inch secondary or outer screen on the phone having the same 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung is expected to offer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It may boast a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto unit. It is worth noting that some rumors also suggested a 108MP main camera. The telephoto lens will have a 2x optical zoom support. There will be a 12MP camera for selfies on the outer display.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will likely have ingress protection and boot on Android 13 OS based on OneUI 5.1.

As for the battery, the smartphone may house a 4,400mAh battery with faster 45 or 25W fast charging support. It will also get wireless and reverse wireless charging support. The device will also come with an S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be a major upgrade over its predecessor. The device will feature a larger secondary display sized 3.4 inches. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. There will be a 6.7-inch primary display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The flip phone will have a dual camera system with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It may have a 10MP camera for selfies. The main camera will be able to shoot 4K videos, but it remains to be seen if it can go to 60fps on that resolution.

Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5 will also be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It is expected to pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It will also get wireless and reverse wireless charging support. The device will boot on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 OS.