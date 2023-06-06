Samsung Galaxy F54 arrives in India: Check details.

Samsung today launched the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is a part of the company’s F-series devices and it joins other smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and the Samsung Galaxy F23 in the lineup. The newly launched Galaxy F54 comes with top-of-the line features such as a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 108MP triple rear camera setup with premium features such as Astro Lapse mode, Nightography mode and a 6,000mAh battery among other things. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in the works: Here's what we know about it

So, here is everything we know about the newly launched Galaxy F54 5G smartphone: Also Read - Samsung launches its OLED TV range in India: Check price, specification and offers

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes in Stardust Silver and Meteor Blue colour variants and it is priced at Rs 27,999 in India. It will be available for pre-ordering in India via Flipkart, Samsung.com and select retail outlets starting 3PM on June 6. Also Read - Samsung prepares to develop chips for XR devices: Report

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India specifications and features

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G sports a polycarbonate body with a metallic chassis. It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Plus display with rounded corners. It features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 16 million colours.

Coming to the internals, the Galaxy F54 5G is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor that has been made using the 5nm process. This system-on-chip (SoC) is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up 1TB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based One UI and it brings support for Samsung Wallet, which is capable of storing all of user’s digital IDs including Aadhaar, UPI, and banking cards. Additionally, Samsung has promised four generations of OS updates and five years of security updates.

Talking about the cameras, the Galaxy F54 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of 108MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera for selfies. The rear camera of the phone features support for up to 10x digital Zoom, HD slow motion video recording at 240fps, and up to UHD 4K video recording at a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels at 30fps. The phone also includes support for interesting camera features, which it borrows from its more premium siblings. The list includes the Nightography mode, which was introduced with the launch of the Galaxy S22 series last year and Astro Lapse, which was introduced with the launch of the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year. Additionally, the phone features Auto Night mode both in the front and the rear.

Coming to connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G has USB Type-C for charging, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, QZSS, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC and Bluetooth version 5.3.

Lastly, talking about the battery, the Galaxy F54 5G smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which the company says offers up to 20 hours of internet usage time, up to 23 hours of video playback time, up to 55 hours of 4G LTE talk time, up to 21 hours of internet usage time over Wi-Fi and up to 91 hours of audio playback time. Additionally, the phone features support for Samsung’s Knox security.