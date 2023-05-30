Samsung has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming F series phone in India. The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is scheduled to go official next month in the country. The device is now up for pre-reservations on Flipkart. Also Read - Update: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may not launch before Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India launch date, pre-reservations

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will launch on June 6 at 3 PM on Flipkart. Ahead of its launch, Flipkart has already started taking pre-reservations for the device. The pre-reserve pass for the phone costs Rs 999.

Those who pre-reserve the device will get Rs 2,000 off during pre-order. We expect the pre-order to begin soon, probably around the time of launch. Then the phone will finally go on sale online and offline.

Unfortunately, we do not have the pricing details of the phone. However, Samsung is expected to price the phone in the mid-range segment in India.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is expected to arrive with a solid specs sheet. As per the microsite on Flipkart, the main highlight of the phone will be its cameras.

The smartphone will boast a triple camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens. It will likely be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

The device will come with camera features like Night Capture, Astrolapse, OIS, Single Take, Fun Mode, and a selfie mode for low-light conditions.

Apart from this, the smartphone is expected to have a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It could be a punch-hole display that may refresh at 120Hz and have Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, the device is rumored to be powered by Exynos 1380 chipset. It will likely come in 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It may run Android 13 OS out of the box with Samsung’s One UI on top.

Since it’s an F series phone and because F series devices pack a big battery, the Galaxy F54 5G is expected to house a massive 6,000mAh cell. It may come with 25W wired fast charging support.