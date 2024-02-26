Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series India sale: Samsung’s most powerful laptop so far is finally available for purchase in India. The company launched the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series in India earlier this month. Now, just five days after its official launch, the Galaxy Book 4 Series is available for purchase in the country. For the unversed, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series succeeds the Galaxy Book 3 series that was arrived in India last year at a starting price of Rs 1,09,990.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series India price and top offers

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 starts at Rs 1,14,990 in India and it is available in a single Gray colour variant. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 1,31,990 in India and it comes in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colour variants. Lastly, the top model of the series, that is the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 starts at Rs 1,63,990 in India and it is up for purchase in a single Moonstone Gray colour variant.

READ MORE Top 5G phones you can buy in India under Rs 20,000

Coming to the offers, Samsung is giving a cashback worth Rs 10,000 or upgrade bonus up to Rs 8,000 on purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 360. Furthermore, interested buyers can also opt for a no-cost EMI up to 24 months.

Samsung says students can also avail an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase of Galaxy Book 4 series.

As far as availability is concerned, Samsung says that the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 360 will be available for purchase on Samsung.com, leading online stores and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360

Coming to the features, this laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full HD super AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 5 processor that is coupled with, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of storage space. It is backed by a 68Wh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro

This laptop comes in 16-inch and 14-inch WQXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. It is powered by Intel‘s Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 5 processor that is coupled with, Intel Arc graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of storage space. It is backed by up to 76Wh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360

Lastly, this laptop comes in 16-inch WQXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. It is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 processor that is coupled with, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of storage space. It is backed by a 76Wh battery.