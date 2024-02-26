comscore
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring launch set for MWC 2024: Here's what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Ring launch set for MWC 2024: Here's what to expect

Samsung will unveil its highly anticipated Galaxy Ring smart wearable device at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Spain.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Feb 26, 2024, 09:21 AM IST

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Ring at te MWC 2024.
Story Highlights

  • The Samsung Galaxy Ring will offer advanced health tracking features.
  • It will work seamlessly with Galaxy Watch models for better monitoring.
  • Samsung has not revealed when the Galaxy Ring will go on sale.

Samsung’s highly-anticipated smart ring is finally coming. Samsung has announced that it will reveal the design of its upcoming Galaxy Ring smart device during this week’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. This smart ring will be focused on measuring the key vitals of its users, going for a more holistic approach to health tracking. Samsung first teased the Galaxy Ring at the launch event of its Galaxy S24 flagship series.

MWC 2024: Tecno to show off rollable phone, robot dog

Without revealing many details, Samsung confirmed that the upcoming smart ring will offer more personalised healthcare experiences aided by its artificial intelligence, according to a Bloomberg report. “As part of this portfolio, the Galaxy Ring is being unveiled as a new health form factor that simplifies everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform, Samsung Health,” the company said.

The Galaxy Ring would deliver advanced health-tracking capabilities when it is paired with an existing Samsung Galaxy Watch, making the upcoming wearable one of the most sophisticated devices for measuring health. A close integration between Samsung devices would also bolster the company’s efforts to tie its users into an ecosystem, much like that of Apple. The smart ring is likely to be able to measure blood flow to track heart rate, respiratory vitals, and more — all of which are not currently feasible with smartwatches and fitness bands. There may also be support for ECG on the Galaxy Ring.

However, the biggest breakthrough could be Galaxy Ring’s ability to monitor glucose levels in real time. This would eliminate the painful process of pricking a finger, especially for those diagnosed with diabetes. Apple has been developing a similar technology for years, but reports have suggested it has not been able to bring its smartwatch match up to its standards. Samsung has an opportunity to beat Apple in this category. However, the iPhone maker is also exploring the idea of a ring that can offer advanced health monitoring capabilities, per a Bloomberg report.

Samsung is planning to showcase its latest ring-shaped device in three different colours at the upcoming MWC event in Barcelona, which starts on Monday (Spain time). According to the Yonhap news agency, the devices will be presented in transparent boxes, which may limit the hands-on experience for visitors. The Galaxy Ring is expected to be available in stores in the second half of 2024.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

