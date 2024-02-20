Samsung has announced the all-new Galaxy Book 4 Series in India. The laptop series comes with three models, all powered by Intel’s Core Ultra chipset and a large screen. Starting today, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptops can be pre-booked in the country. Let’s take a look at the details.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series India price, pre-booking details

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 is priced starting at Rs 1,14,990 and comes in a single Gray colour option. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro starts at Rs 1,31,990 and has Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colours. The top-of-the-line Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 begins at Rs 1,63,990 and has a Moonstone Gray colour.

The series can be pre-booked from today at Samsung retail stores and on Samsung.com and Amazon India website. Those who pre-book the laptop will get up to Rs 10,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards or up to Rs 8,000 upgrade discount.

Additionally, customers can get Rs 5,000 benefits. Amazon already has a coupon discount of Rs 5,000 listed on the Galaxy Book 4 laptops. If you are a student, you are eligible to get a 10 percent student discount. There’s also a No-cost EMI option of up to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 specifications

Starting with the Galaxy Book 4 360, the laptop features a flexible design. It can be swiveled 360 degrees, giving the users the comfort of using the machine. The laptop has a 15.6-inch display with an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The Super AMOLED panel is a touchscreen, allowing you to use it as a tablet when required. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7/ Core 5 processor paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB/1 TB of internal storage. As for graphics, it has Intel Iris Xe. It packs a 68Wh battery with 65W fast charging. The laptop weighs 1.46 kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro specifications

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro comes in two sizes 14-inch and 16-inch. It is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a WQXGA+ resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7/Core Ultra 5 processor coupled with Intel Arc GPU. It has 16/32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB/1 TB of storage. The 16-inch variant packs a 76Wh battery, whereas, the 14-inch variant houses a 63Wh cell. Both have 63W fast charging. The laptop weighs 1.56 kg and 1.23 kg, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 specifications

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 also has a flexible design like the Book 4 360. It features a larger 16-inch screen. It is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a WQXGA+ resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor coupled with Intel Arc GPU. It has 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB/1 TB of storage. It packs a 76Wh battery with 65W fast charging. It weighs 1.66kg.