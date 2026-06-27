iPhone 18 Pro, OLED iPad mini production begins as Samsung prepares displays for Apple’s future lineup

Samsung Display has reportedly started mass production of OLED panels for several upcoming Apple products, signalling that the company is preparing for a wider rollout of OLED technology across its device lineup. According to a report by Korean publication ETNews, production has already begun for the next-generation iPad mini as well as the iPhone 18 Pro series. More Apple products are also expected to join the list over the coming weeks. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could fix the biggest problem with foldable phones

Apple has been gradually expanding the use of OLED displays beyond the iPhone. After introducing OLED panels on the iPad Pro, the company is now expected to bring the technology to more products, including the iPad mini, MacBook Pro and its first foldable iPhone. Also Read: Apple may finally be developing an iRing to take on Samsung Galaxy Ring, Oura Ring

OLED production underway for multiple Apple devices

According to ETNews, Samsung Display has started manufacturing OLED panels for the upcoming iPad mini this month. The report also says production has begun for displays that will be used in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Also Read: Apple hikes MacBook, iPad prices in India; some models cost up to Rs 1 lakh more: Check here

The next product in line is expected to be Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which has been referred to as the iPhone Ultra in some reports. Panel production for that device is reportedly scheduled to begin later this month.

Samsung Display is also preparing to start OLED panel production for the next-generation MacBook Pro in July. The timing matches the launch of the company’s new 8.6-generation OLED production line, which is expected to play an important role in supplying displays for Apple’s future laptops.

Apple continues its shift to OLED

Apple has slowly been replacing LCD and mini-LED panels with OLED displays across its products. OLED technology offers deeper blacks, higher contrast, better power efficiency and improved colour reproduction compared to traditional LCD panels.

The current iPad mini still uses an LCD display, but reports suggest the next model will switch to OLED. It is also expected to arrive with Apple Intelligence support and the A18 chipset, although Apple has not officially confirmed those details.

The MacBook Pro is also expected to move from mini-LED to OLED. According to previous reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the OLED MacBook Pro could also become the first MacBook to feature touchscreen support. However, the launch timeline could depend on factors such as memory chip supply.

Samsung and LG expected to supply Apple displays

Samsung Display and LG Display are expected to remain Apple’s primary OLED suppliers for products launching in the coming months. Reports suggest both companies will share production of OLED panels for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Samsung Display is reportedly set to become the exclusive supplier of OLED panels for Apple’s foldable iPhone, the OLED iPad mini and the upcoming OLED MacBook Pro. LG Display, meanwhile, is expected to be the sole supplier for the Apple Watch Series 12 display.

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Chinese display maker BOE is reportedly not part of Apple’s supply chain for the iPhone 18 series. According to ETNews, BOE resumed OLED shipments for earlier iPhone models only after facing quality-related delays, and it has reportedly not started development work for Apple’s next-generation iPhone lineup.