Google hit with 890 million euro fine by EU over Search and Play Store rules

Google has been fined a total of €890 million (around Rs 9,800 crore) by the European Commission for violating the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The penalties are linked to how Google operates its Search platform and Play Store, with regulators saying the company gave its own services an unfair advantage while limiting competition. Also Read: Google now lets you sign in using a selfie video: How it works, setup process

The decision marks Google’s first penalties under the DMA, Europe’s landmark law aimed at curbing the dominance of the biggest technology companies. While the company has been ordered to make changes within 60 days, EU officials also indicated that ongoing discussions with Google have been productive, reducing the likelihood of additional fines if compliance efforts continue. Also Read: Google Meet users no longer have to search for recordings thanks to this new update

Why the EU fined Google

The €890 million penalty is split into two separate fines. The first, worth €460 million (around Rs 5,000 crore), relates to Google Search. According to the European Commission, Google favoured its own services, including shopping, hotels, transport and sports results, over competing platforms in search listings. Also Read: Google Maps may soon use Gmail, Photos and Calendar data to plan your trips

The second fine of €430 million focuses on Google Play. Regulators said Google restricted app developers from directing users to cheaper offers available on rival app stores or their own websites without paying Google’s commission. The Commission said consumers should be free to learn about better offers, regardless of where those purchases are made.

The DMA, which came into force in 2024, requires large online platforms designated as “gatekeepers” to treat competitors fairly and give users more choice.

Google has 60 days to comply

The European Commission has given Google 60 days to comply with its orders. If the company fails to make the required changes, it could face periodic penalty payments.

Google has strongly criticised the decision. Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs at Google, said the company may challenge the ruling in court. He argued that complying with the Commission’s requirements would force Google to remove features that users rely on, including real-time pricing and direct availability for hotels, restaurants and flights in Search. He also said the changes would weaken safety protections on Google Play.

EU says discussions with Google are making progress

Despite the fines, the Commission said it has been holding a “constructive dialogue” with Google and acknowledged that the company has already started testing changes to comply with the DMA.

According to the Commission, Google has proposed updates to how it displays shopping, hotel, flight and sports results in Search. Officials also said similar principles may eventually apply to AI-generated Search features such as AI Overviews and AI Mode, with discussions still ongoing.

The Commission added that Google’s recent changes to Play Store rules also appear to be moving in the right direction, although they will continue to be assessed.

Latest in a long list of EU antitrust actions

According to Reuters, these are Google’s fifth and sixth major EU antitrust penalties, taking the company’s total fines in Europe to more than €10.38 billion over nearly two decades. Google had also recently lost its appeal against a separate €4.1 billion (around Rs 45,000 crore) antitrust fine linked to Android.

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The latest action is also the third set of penalties issued under the DMA after the European Union previously fined Apple and Meta. EU Competition Commissioner Teresa Ribera said the bloc’s priority is to ensure that companies follow European laws and compete on a level playing field. The decision has drawn criticism from some US lawmakers and trade officials, who argue that Europe’s digital rules disproportionately affect American technology companies, while the EU has maintained that the regulations apply equally to all designated gatekeepers.