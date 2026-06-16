Redmi Turbo 5 launched in India with 7,540mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset

Redmi has launched the Turbo 5 in India. It is the first smartphone in the company’s Turbo series. The handset comes with a large 7,540mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The smartphone also features a 50-megapixel primary camera, 100W fast charging support, and Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Redmi Turbo 5 price in India and availability

The Redmi Turbo 5 is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is available for Rs 40,999.

Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on purchases made using SBI, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank credit cards.

The smartphone will go on sale in India from June 19 through Amazon. Buyers can choose from Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White colour options.

Display and software

The Redmi Turbo 5 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,268 x 2,756 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 3,500 nits.

The display supports Dolby Vision and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The smartphone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Xiaomi has promised four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates.

Performance and cooling

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset with a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. It is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Turbo 5 scored more than 23 lakh points on the AnTuTu benchmark platform.

To manage heat during gaming and heavy workloads, the phone includes a 3D Ice-Loop Cooling system with a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

⚡ CHALLENGE 3 ⚡ No second guesses. Just fast answers. Use #REDMITurbo5 and #FastestREDMIYet with your answer for a chance to win the all-new REDMI Turbo 5. pic.twitter.com/C9eFAVTJId — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 16, 2026

Redmi Turbo 5 cameras

The Redmi Turbo 5 features a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation support.

The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a hole-punch cutout. The device supports video recording at up to 4K resolution at 60fps.

The handset also includes Redmi Pixel Matrix lighting around the rear camera module for notifications and alerts.

Battery and connectivity

The Redmi Turbo 5 packs a 7,540mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It also supports 27W wired reverse charging through a USB Type-C port.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and an IR blaster.

For security, the smartphone offers a fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

The Redmi Turbo 5 measures 157.53 x 75.19 x 8.18mm and comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications at a glance

Feature Details Display 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR support Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra GPU Mali-G720 MC8 RAM 12GB / 16GB (LPDDR5X) Storage 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.1) Rear Camera 50MP main (OIS + EIS) + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 20MP selfie camera Video Recording Up to 4K at 60fps Battery 7,540mAh Charging 100W wired fast charging, 27W reverse charging Operating System Android 16 with HyperOS 3 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6/7, Bluetooth, NFC, IR blaster Security In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock Protection IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K Dimensions 157.53 × 75.19 × 8.18 mm

Redmi Turbo 5 Competitors

OnePlus 15R

Priced from around Rs 47,999, the OnePlus 15R features a 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 7,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The smartphone also includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and runs OxygenOS based on Android 16.

iQOO 15R

Starting at Rs 44,999, the iQOO 15R comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 7,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging. It features a 50-megapixel Sony primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Vivo T5 Pro

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Priced from Rs 29,999, the Vivo T5 Pro sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It packs a 9,020mAh battery with 90W fast charging support and features a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS.