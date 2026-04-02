Realme 16 5G launched in India with selfie mirror and 7,000mAh battery: Price, specs, sale date

Realme has launched a new smartphone in India. The new Realme 16 5G features a horizontal bar on the rear that houses the camera lenses and a dedicated selfie mirror to help framing while taking selfies using the rear cameras. The device sports a 120Hz AMOLED display and packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset along with a 7,000mAh battery. Here are the specifications, pricing and sale details of the Realme 16 5G. Also Read: 6 upcoming smartphones in April 2026: OnePlus Nord 6, Realme 16, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, more

Realme 16 5G price in India, sale date

The Realme 16 5G is priced at Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is also available in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations, priced at Rs 33,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively. Also Read: Realme 16 5G India launch date confirmed: Expected specifications, features

The phone comes in two colour options — Air Black and Air White. The Realme 16 5G is available for pre-order via Realme’s online store and Flipkart. It will go on sale in India from April 5. Also Read: Realme 16 5G teased with ‘Selfie Mirror’ feature ahead of India launch: What to expect

Realme is offering a flat Rs 2,000 bank discount or a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on the purchase of the Realme 16 5G. The company also has a loyalty program, which allows existing Realme users to avail an additional Rs 1,000 exchange bonus above the regular offer.

Realme 16 5G specifications, features

The Realme 16 5G features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4200 nits of peak brightness, 397 PPI pixel density, and 100% of DCI-P3 and sRGB colour gamut coverage. The phone comes with IP66/68/69/69K ratings for dust and splash resistance.

Internally, the Realme 16 5G runs on a 2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also packs an Airflow vapour cooling chamber, covering 6050mm² area, for thermal management.

For photography, the Realme 16 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, it houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video chats.

The Realme 16 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast wired charging support. It also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and an Infrared remote control.

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In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port. The Realme 16 5G runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box.