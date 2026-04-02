Realme 16 5G launched in India with selfie mirror and 7,000mAh battery: Price, specs, sale date

Edited By: Shubham Arora | Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Apr 02, 2026, 01:21 PM (IST)
Realme has launched a new smartphone in India. The new Realme 16 5G features a horizontal bar on the rear that houses the camera lenses and a dedicated selfie mirror to help framing while taking selfies using the rear cameras. The device sports a 120Hz AMOLED display and packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset along with a 7,000mAh battery. Here are the specifications, pricing and sale details of the Realme 16 5G. Also Read: 6 upcoming smartphones in April 2026: OnePlus Nord 6, Realme 16, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, more
The Realme 16 5G is priced at Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is also available in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations, priced at Rs 33,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively. Also Read: Realme 16 5G India launch date confirmed: Expected specifications, features
The phone comes in two colour options — Air Black and Air White. The Realme 16 5G is available for pre-order via Realme’s online store and Flipkart. It will go on sale in India from April 5. Also Read: Realme 16 5G teased with ‘Selfie Mirror’ feature ahead of India launch: What to expect
Realme is offering a flat Rs 2,000 bank discount or a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on the purchase of the Realme 16 5G. The company also has a loyalty program, which allows existing Realme users to avail an additional Rs 1,000 exchange bonus above the regular offer.
The Realme 16 5G features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4200 nits of peak brightness, 397 PPI pixel density, and 100% of DCI-P3 and sRGB colour gamut coverage. The phone comes with IP66/68/69/69K ratings for dust and splash resistance.
Internally, the Realme 16 5G runs on a 2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also packs an Airflow vapour cooling chamber, covering 6050mm² area, for thermal management.
For photography, the Realme 16 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, it houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video chats.
The Realme 16 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast wired charging support. It also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and an Infrared remote control.
In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port. The Realme 16 5G runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box.
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