6 upcoming smartphones in April 2026: OnePlus Nord 6, Realme 16, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, more

After a longer-than-expected March 2026 with many events in a single month, the next month is said to be exciting. At least for the smartphone launches. Several tech giants have confirmed their upcoming smartphone launches, along with their release dates, while a few remain to be revealed. Also Read: OPPO Find X9 Ultra global launch on April 21, Find X9s Pro camera details teased

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then maybe waiting for the right one and knowing which smartphones are in the queue will help you decide the best one. Check out the upcoming smartphone launches in April 2026. Also Read: Realme 16 5G India launch date confirmed: Expected specifications, features

Smartphone launches in April 2026

OnePlus Nord 6

Set to launch on April 7 at 7 PM, the Nord 6 is shaping up to be a performance-focused mid-range option. It is confirmed to feature a 165Hz AMOLED display, which is quite aggressive for this segment. Under the hood, the phone will run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, along with a G2 Wi-Fi chip aimed at better connectivity. One of the standout highlights is the 9,000mAh battery, which clearly targets heavy users. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 launch price in India may beat Nord 5 cost

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Launching on April 21, this is Oppo’s big flagship push for global markets. While the India launch date is still unknown, the Find X9 Ultra is expected to focus heavily on cameras, along with a premium overall setup. Leaks suggest a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a flagship Snapdragon chipset, and up to 16GB RAM. On the camera side, the phone may feature multiple high-resolution sensors, including periscope zoom lenses. There’s also talk of a pressure-sensitive camera button, which adds a more hands-on shooting experience.

Vivo V70 FE

The Vivo V70 FE is confirmed to launch on April 2, making it one of the first arrivals this month. It sits in the mid-range category but still packs a strong spec sheet. You get a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek chipset, and a large battery setup with fast charging. Camera-wise, it focuses on a high-resolution primary sensor along with 4K video support.

Realme 16

Also launching on April 2, the Realme 16 brings a slightly different approach with its “selfie mirror” design. The idea is simple, use the rear camera for better selfies. It comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 7,000mAh battery. Performance is handled by a MediaTek chipset, keeping things smooth for everyday use.

Vivo T5 Pro

Expected to arrive mid-April, the Vivo T5 Pro is likely to target the Rs 30–35K segment. While the launch date isn’t confirmed yet, leaks suggest a strong focus on battery and display. It could feature a 9,000mAh+ battery, a high refresh rate AMOLED screen, and a Snapdragon chipset aimed at balanced performance. Camera details are limited for now, but it may include a Sony sensor.

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Redmi Note 15 SE

Set to launch on April 2 in India, this budget Redmi phone – the Redmi Note 15 SE is tipped to pack a 5,800mAh battery and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It could be priced under Rs 20,000.