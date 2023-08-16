Realme has been teasing details about its upcoming smartphones, that is, the Realme 11 5G and the Realme 11X 5G in India for quite some time. Now, the company has finally revealed when it will launch the two smartphones in the country. Realme today announced that the Realme 11 5G and the Realme 11X 5G smartphones will launch in India on August 23.

READ MORE Realme 11 5G with 108MP Camera, 67W SUPERVOOC charging to launch in India soon

The company, via a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that the two phones will arrive in India at 12PM on August 23 and that they will be available in the country via Flipkart. In the same post, the company revealed that the Realme 11 5G will be available in India in White and Gold colour variants.

Unleash the power of double innovation with the #realme11Series5G. Our brand ambassador is all set to take the leap into the future. #DoubleAceDoubleLeap #realme5thAnniversary Know more: https://t.co/Isu9Lf2ReQ pic.twitter.com/UaZuKUujPK — realme (@realmeIndia) August 16, 2023

As per the details shared by the company so far, the Realme 11 5G will feature what the company describers as the Glory Halo design. It will come with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary camera with 3X zoom. In addition to this, the company has also revealed that the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging functionality that will charge the phone up to 50 percent in 17 minutes.

What we know about the Realme 11 5G and the Realme 11X 5G so far

It is worth noting that Realme has already launched the Realme 11 5G in China. The variant of the smartphone launched in the country comes with a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 × 2,400 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with Mali-G57 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage space. On the contrary, the global variant of the Realme 11 5G ships with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery.

On the camera front, the Chinese variant of the Realme 11 5G supports a dual-camera at the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth shooter. On the front, the Realme 11 5G has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video chats. The phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

As far as the Realme 11X 5G is concerned, details about it remains scarce so far. Realme has also remained tight lipped about the phone. So, we will have to wait for August 23 to know more about the device.