Used GTA 5 cheats? Your data may have been exposed in a major breach

Players who used third-party cheats in Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) now have a security problem of their own to deal with. A popular GTA 5 cheat service called Atlas Menu has reportedly suffered a data breach, exposing information linked to tens of thousands of users. Also Read: GTA 6 scams are everywhere right now, here’s how players are being targeted

The incident was first highlighted by breach notification platform Have I Been Pwned, which reported that nearly 64,000 accounts were affected. The leaked data reportedly includes email addresses, usernames, IP addresses, support tickets, and encrypted passwords. For users who signed up for the service, that means personal account information may now be out in the open. Also Read: GTA 6 Collector’s Edition rumours have fans on high alert ahead of pre-orders

What is Atlas Menu?

Atlas Menu is a cheat service used by some GTA 5 players. It offers tools that let players alter gameplay and use abilities that are not available in the regular version of the game. Also Read: Anthropic’s secretive Mythos AI appears inside Claude code, then vanishes

According to information previously shared by the service, users could access features such as invisibility, super jump, flying across the map, and other gameplay modifications.

Cheat services like Atlas Menu have existed for years and have built a sizeable user base around popular online games. Since these services operate independently and are not connected to game publishers, users are largely dependent on the platform itself when it comes to how their account information and personal data are handled.

What information was exposed?

Reports suggest the leaked database contains information linked to Atlas Menu users. This reportedly includes:

Email addresses

Usernames

IP addresses

Support tickets

Account identifiers

Passwords stored in encrypted form

Signup records

The individual claiming responsibility for the breach allegedly uploaded the stolen database to GitHub after gaining access to Atlas Menu systems.

Reports also suggest the leaked files may contain internal records, administrator logs, licence key information, and details of users who had previously been banned from the service.

Users face privacy concerns

For many affected users, the concern is not just about having an email address exposed. Support conversations, purchase-related information, and account details reportedly form part of the leaked data as well.

The incident has also attracted attention because Atlas Menu previously promoted security and privacy protections for users. At the time these reports surfaced, the service’s website was reportedly unavailable.

The breach comes at a time when security incidents involving gaming services continue to make headlines. It also follows reports of a separate alleged data leak connected to Rockstar Games in recent weeks.

What affected users should do

Anyone who used Atlas Menu should consider changing passwords associated with the service, especially if the same password was used on other platforms.

Users who had an Atlas Menu account may want to keep an eye on unexpected emails or login alerts over the coming weeks, especially if they used the same password elsewhere.

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Most players who use cheat tools usually worry about game bans. In this case, the bigger issue is the data breach itself. Once personal information gets leaked online, it becomes difficult to know where it might end up or how it could be used later.