Realme 11X 5G and Realme 11 5G, launched today, are the latest addition to Realme’s 11 series in India. The company has already launched Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G in the country. The newly launched Realme 11X 5G and Realme 11 5G feature the same MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, screen size with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 5000mAh battery but they also differ at various other levels. Here is a detailed comparison between Realme 11X 5G and Realme 11 5G.

Realme 11X 5G and Realme 11 5G price comparison

Realme 11X is offered in Purple Dawn and Midnight Black colour options. It is available in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB and 128 storage configurations. The former is priced at Rs 14,999 and the latter is available for Rs 15,999.

Realme 11 5G is offered in Glory Gold and Glory Black colour options and is available in 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999 and the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999.

Realme 11X and Realme 11 5G specifications comparison

Processor, memory and operating system

Both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC clocked at up to 2.2GHz and Mali G57 GPU and run Realme UI 4.0 based on Android-13. However, Realme 11X 5G comes with coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM, extendable up to 16GB, and 128GB storage whereas Realme 11 5G is offered with 8GB RAM only but there are two storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

Display

Realme 11X and Real 11 feature a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with 2400 x1080 pixels resolution, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a peak brightness of 550nits.

Camera

Realme 11X features a dual camera set up at the back. It has a 64MP main sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone has got an 8MP AI front camera with f/2.05 aperture.

On the other side, Realme 11 5G also dual camera set up at the back but comes with 108MP 3X zoom camera with f/1.75 aperture and a 2MP portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. It has also got a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

Battery

Realme 11X and Realme 11 are backed by a 5000mAh Li-ion battery with a Type C port. However, Realme 11X support 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and Realme 11 supports 67W fast charging.

Connectivity

Both the 5G smartphone support 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands and Bluetooth 5.2 along with location services such as GPS, Beidou, Galileo and GLONASS.

Dimensions

Both smartphones weigh 190g and measure 65.7mm in length and 76mm in width but they differ in thickness. Realme 11X’s thickness measures 7.89mm whereas Realme 11 is 8.05mm thick.